Boaz Rotary Club members Charles Wilson and Dr. Charisse Jordan know the importance of Children’s of Alabama Critical Care Transport Team.
“Believe it or not, our county has benefited from this team of doctors, nurses, pilots and drivers who have made more than 900 life-saving trips to Birmingham annually to deliver critically injured or sick children from across the state, including our granddaughter, Beth, when she was born,” Jordan said.
“She was transported to Huntsville Hospital, then to Children’s in Birmingham.
“I also talked to Trent Slaton about his daughter Oaklee. She was transported by the Critical Care team as well due to her heart issues.
“Being a physician who has worked in our local emergency room, I have had to utilize this team more times than I care to, but was so thankful to have this resource.”
As a way to give back, the Boaz Rotary Club is raising money for the transport team through a cornhole tournament donation drive.
A two-person cornhole team comprised of local residents Thomas Ward and Eli Barber will travel to Birmingham to compete in the Boiling N’ Bragging Tailgate event. The event has been postponed from Aug. 21 due to COVID, but a new date has not yet been set.
The winner and the top Rotary Club community that raised the most donations will be recognized.
“Please consider a modest donation in support of the Boaz Rotary Team and our community,” Jordan said. “No donation amount is too big or too small.
“Your contribution will help support our local programs, which include schools, families, scholarships and the critical care transport team that protects our community and Alabama families.”
Jordan said Boaz Rotary members chose to support the children’s transport team because it is a resource that benefits the entire community.
“It is important to have people trained specifically in how to care for children,” she said. “Our local paramedics are great, but when children are critically sick or injured, they need someone trained to help them if anything were to happen on route.
“Rotary has always supported the transport team, but now, with COVID, it is even more important. So many people and entities have had funding cuts. It is important to step up and held when and where we can.”
Jordan said donations may be made by logging onto www.bnbal.org. When donating, be sure to select the Boaz Rotary Club Cornhole Team as the supporting team.
About Children’s Hospital Critical Care Transport
The Children’s Hospital Critical Care Transport team offers exclusive pediatric and neonatal transport for the Southeastern U.S. and beyond. The team also has international capabilities if the need arises. The team is based out of Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, offering helicopter, jet and ground transport depending on weather, location and patient needs.
The staff includes teams of specially trained nurses and respiratory therapists with extensive backgrounds in pediatric intensive care, trauma, burn, emergency medicine, neonatal intensive care, nitric oxide therapy and ECMO.
Teams are backed and supported 24/7 by pediatric and neonatal medical control physicians.
