Chief Deputy Doug Gibbs retired from the Sheriff’s Office on Friday, October 15, after 28 years of service. While he spent time in other departments around the county, Chief Deputy Gibbs began and ended his career at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
After graduating from the Police Academy in 1993, Doug began working at the Sheriff’s Office. He later moved to the Douglas Police Department, where he worked part time, and then to Arab as a School Resource Officer. He ultimately came back to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Phil Sims presented Doug with a plaque for his years of service, along with his service weapon. During his speech, he spoke about how he has learned a lot from Doug since first meeting him in 1993 when he also began working at the Sheriff’s Office as a deputy.
“Today kind of brings a full circle of events from 1993 till now,” Sheriff Sims said. “It’s been a long road and I want to thank him. When I got elected and Doug came back with us as Chief Deputy, he took a tough role that was given to him to help oversee the renovation of this building. Doug knew the building in and out from years of service here. And he has done an outstanding job. We work great as a team together. We always have and we always will.”
Upon his retirement, Doug plans to travel with his wife, Gail, a recent retiree herself from the City of Guntersville. In fact, they left straight from his retirement party in their new motorhome to travel to their first destination.
“We’re excited to see what the future holds and where we go from here,” Gail said.
