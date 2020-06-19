Entrances at Marshall Medical Center South have been under construction since November 2019 but are expected to be finished next month.
Executive Director of Support Services Bill Smith said the canopy over the ambulance entrance was being refurbished; the canopy over the emergency room was being replaced.
“The windows along about 30% of the front of the first floor [of the] hospital are being replace[d], and the cover over the front canopy is being extended along the front of the hospital,” he said.
Planning for the project led by Robins and Morton Construction started last spring. Smith said he anticipates the renovation would “provide clearer direction.”
“We hope the canopies will provide clearer direction to [hospital services] and make it easier for patients to find where they need to go,” he said. “In addition, the extension of the front canopy will provide more shelter from the weather at the front of the medical center for patients and visitors when coming in the front entrance.”
Smith said the windows along the front of the hospital were the originals from 1958, and they “desperately” needed to be replaced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.