After an EF2 tornado destroyed much of Brindlee Mountain Primary School on Jan. 12, 2020, the Marshall County Board of Education has decided not to rebuild at the Union Grove location but rather permanently consolidate all the students at Brindlee Mountain High School by adding on to the existing structure.
The board voted 4-1 during its last meeting Thursday, June 11, to go with the add-on and consolidate option after much discussion amongst themselves and hearing from concerned parents and school staff in prior meetings.
The total cost for the project would be roughly $5.6 million and will give the primary school students 23 classrooms, according to Superintendent Cindy Wigley. The other two options for rebuilding in Union Grove would have cost $5 million (13 classrooms) and $7 million (21 classrooms).
The single dissenting vote was cast by board member Joe Van Bunch, who represents the primary school’s district in Union Grove. Before taking a vote, Bunch voiced his opinion saying he was not in favor of moving the students into the high school and preferred rebuilding at the old location.
“That school has been there over 100 years,” Bunch said. “I know that a lot of sentimental value and sentimental thoughts are going on there.”
He went on to say that the majority of the people in the surrounding community were in favor of it being rebuilt there and were caught off guard by the consolidation suggestion. He said he thought there had been an issue with miscommunication since the start of planning.
“In my opinion, this whole situation has been miscommunicated to the community, and that’s the general feeling of the people over there,” he said.
Bunch brought up the same concerns many parents and other school staff members had expressed at a prior board meeting, namely how to ensure the safety of the young children when mixed in with older teens.
“There’s some value in separating little kids from big kids,” he said. “Parents are afraid for their kids to go [to the high school] and be around some of this stuff being brought into the high school.”
Bunch said although adding onto the high school is the cheapest option now, it may end up being the most expensive in the long run if they later decide to build a bigger gymnasium there, as was suggested by architect Seawell McKee.
Conversely, primary school principal Terry Allen said if they consolidated the students, the children would gain up to 40 days’ worth of school time from K5 through second grade due to increased busing efficiency and being able to dismiss later each day. Allen has also said students would actually be safer on one campus due to the larger staff and number of administrators.
Wigley recommended the board vote to consolidate and build onto the high school, citing child safety, budgetary concerns and the needs of other schools as major contributing factors.
“We take [the decision] very seriously because this is one of our schools,” Wigley said. “Our schools… They’re not segmented out. They belong to all of us, so we care about this school and we want what’s best for the children in this community… We want what’s best for children throughout our entire county.”
