During its regular session Tuesday evening, July 14, the Crossville City Council accepted a bid to repair a hole in Gaines Street.
“On Gaines Street, right past the senior center, there’s a hole in the road, literally, and it’s where the tile has fell through,” Mayor Tera Fortenberry said. “You literally can see the water pipe in the middle of the road inside the hole.”
Fortenberry said she had spoken with the street department and had received only one bid from Rosh Construction to fix the tile for $15,275.
She said that price would be “the worst-case scenario” hoping the street department could help cut expenses by doing some of the cleaning and debris removal work. The council voted unanimously to move forward with the repairs.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the minutes from the June 2 meeting.
• Approved the purchase of a 4-by-5-foot football program advertisement for $125 paid to the Crossville Athletic Club.
• Approved resolution #07-14-2020 appointing Town Clerk Debbie Stepleton as election/absentee manager for the upcoming 2020 municipal election in August.
• Approved resolution #07-14-2020B to appoint the following people as election officers for the 2020 municipal election:
• Harold Bobo - Inspector
• Marsha Bearden - Registration List Clerk
• Nelson Wilkes; Linda Hawkins - Poll List Clerk
• Shirley Wilkes; Lance Bearden - Ballot Clerk
• Approved the May 2020 finance report.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m.
