The impressive new lineup of businesses in downtown Albertville keeps on growing, this time with the addition of a retail store offering fine wine, cigars, gifts and more.
Located at 112 East Main Street, Stach on East Main has been in business for the past four weeks, and owner Ashlee Haycraft said things have been great so far. She’s operated a similar store in Guntersville for three years and decided to expand to Albertville due to its growing economy. But before she could move into her new location, she had to do a major overhaul to the old building to make it ready for her modern wares.
“Albertville is growing so much. A lot’s changing, a lot of opportunities,” she told The Reporter. “We had the opportunity to buy this building, and [we had to] really gut it. We did everything from plumbing to electrical, walls — everything.”
Haycraft said she’s been blessed to have family members and loyal friends to work with at both stores, especially as other businesses struggle to find good help. Now open from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. during the week — till 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; closed on Sundays — the building houses a wide variety of wines, cigars and gifts for men and women. Many of the products have been sourced from Alabama companies or from elsewhere in the South.
For the wine novice or adventurous connoisseur, Stach plans to host wine tasting events, where imbibers will be able to sample as many flavors and vintages as they’d like by using a prepaid card and pneumatic wine machines.
“It’ll allow people to taste some higher-end wines,” Haycraft said. “Not everyday somebody is going to spend $50 to $100 on a bottle.”
Additionally, she said the store offers custom gift baskets as well as custom charcuterie boards.
“It’s a stash of all your favorite things,” she said. “Most of it has been my favorite things for years and years.”
