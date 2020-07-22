BOAZ – Snead State Community College Phi Beta Lambda students were recognized through the State Phi Beta Lambda organization. Instead of the annual conference held annually in Birmingham, the state organization held a virtual ceremony.
Snead State students excelled in the competition against other Alabama college students, including students from four-year universities. Snead State’s PBL chapter received first place for Largest Membership Increase and second place for both Largest Chapter Membership and Largest Chapter Registered for the Alabama State Conference.
Individual awards included:
First Place Winners
• Hunter Raines of Albertville for Computer Concepts and Programming Concepts.
• Laura Jarquin of Boaz for Cyber Security and Human Resources Management.
• Adolfo Patino of Albertville for Financial Concepts.
• Maria Renteria of Crossville for Insurance Concepts and Justice Administration.
• Nora Pettry of Guntersville for Marketing Concepts.
• Kyle Daniel of Guntersville for Microeconomics and Networking Concepts.
• Colby Sims of Sims for Project Management.
Second Place Winners
• Alejandro Renteria of Boaz for Cyber Security.
• James Nguyen of Arab for Information Management.
• Gracie Muncher of Alexandria for Justice Administration and Marketing Concepts.
• Luis Elizarrars of Albertville for Management Concepts and Retail Management.
• Colby Sims of Guntersville for Organizational Behavior and Leadership.
• Adolfo Patino of Albertville for Programming Concepts.
• Maggie Cortes of Albertville for Project Management.
Third Place Winners
• Nora Pettry of Guntersville for Management Concepts.
• Maggie Cortes of Albertville for Retail Management.
Phi Beta Lambda is a national organization for students interested in the fields of business and economics. The purposes of this organization are to develop competent, aggressive business leadership and to create most interest and understanding in the intelligent choice of business occupations.
