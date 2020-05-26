MONTGOMERY — Young artists and storytellers were honored during the Alabama Farm-City Awards livestream May 12 for showcasing how farmers “Keep Alabama Growing.”
Students from Autauga, Houston, Lawrence and Shelby counties took home top honors in the state Farm-City poster, essay and video contests. The contestants earned the opportunity to compete for state awards by winning their county contests last fall.
Arab sixth grader Mattie Wisener earned an honorable mention in the Alabama Farm-City Poster contest with her creative poster featuring a farm, forestry, city buildings and a school. Wisener is one of eight students who earned the honorable mention recognition, and her work will be featured in the 2021 Alabama Farm-City Calendar.
Wisener qualified for the contest after winning a local Farm-City poster contest. She earned $50 with her entry, courtesy of contest sponsor Alabama Farmers Cooperative.
Alabama Farm-City Committee Chairman Jeff Helms said the “Keep Alabama Growing” theme encouraged competitors to explore the diversity and importance of agriculture and forestry.
“Since 1955, Farm-City Week has been observed for seven days before Thanksgiving as a time to foster understanding between farmers and their city neighbors,” Helms said. “In Alabama, the poster, essay and video programs have the most lasting impact on the Farm-City mission because they plant seeds of understanding with students who may never live on a farm.”
Alabama Farmers Cooperative (AFC) sponsored cash prizes for the winning contestants and matching awards for their schools. AFC serves farmers, gardeners and homeowners with about 80 Quality Co-op stores in Alabama, Florida and Tennessee.
Poster Contest, Kindergarten - Third Grades
• First place and $200 — Sam Thornton, first grade, Heard Elementary School in Houston County
• Second place and $100 — Danie Fielder, third grade, Munford Elementary School in Talladega County
Poster Contest,
Fourth-Sixth Grades
• First place and $200 — Kendall McVay, fourth grade, Moulton Elementary School in Lawrence County
• Second place and $100 — Will Thornton, sixth grade, Carver School of Math, Science and Technology in Houston County
Eight students received an honorable mention and $50 from AFC through the poster contest. They are:
• Asa Thompson, fourth grade, Pike Liberal Arts in Pike County
• Maggie Phillips, first grade, Good Hope Primary in Cullman County
• Kadence Provens, third grade, Caldwell Elementary in Jackson County
• Corey Ellis, second grade, Bear Exploration Center in Montgomery County
• David Thomas Aldridge, fifth grade, homeschooled in Fayette County
• Wisener, sixth grade, Arab Junior High in Marshall County
• Greer Jones, fourth grade, Ariton Elementary in Dale County
• Emerson Champagne, third grade, Southside Elementary in Etowah County
The 2020 Alabama Farm-City Calendar will feature poster contest winners and honorees.
Essay Contest,
Seventh-Ninth Grades:
• First place and $300 — Audrey Teaster, freshman, Autauga Academy in Autauga County
• Second place and $200 — Ciara Laird, freshman, New Life Christian Academy in Pike County
Essay Contests, 10th - 12th Grades:
• First place and $300 — Emma Wendland, senior, Autauga Academy in Autauga County
• Second place and $200 — Alex Simmons, junior, Elmore County High School in Elmore County
Video Contest:
• First place and $300 — Marion Bell, junior, homeschooled in Shelby County
• Second place and $200 — Rio Murray, junior, Munford High
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.