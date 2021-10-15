The National Compassion Fund, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that distributes charitable contributions in the aftermath of mass casualty crimes, today announced the members of the Albertville Survivors Fund Steering Committee, to be led by Dr. Joe Whitmore, President of Snead State Community College.
In consultation with NCF, Mueller Water Products has appointed local civic, business and community leaders to the Steering Committee to help develop the draft protocol ensuring that the draft protocol reflects the perspective of the victims and the community.
The Steering Committee will also be responsible for setting the distribution policy for funds collected through the Albertville Survivors’ Fund, benefiting those impacted by the June 15, 2021, attack at the Mueller Water Products Plant.
The community, business, and civic leaders who will volunteer their time on the Steering Committee include:
• Dr. Joe Whitmore, President, Snead State Community College, Chair
• Dr. Merida Grant, Director of the Trauma Related Disorders Clinic, University of Alabama Birmingham
• Julia Smeds Roth, Partner at Eyster, Key, Tubb, Roth, Middleton & Adams, LLP
• Jeffrey R. Dion, Executive Director, National Compassion Fund
• Dan Levey, Senior Lead of Mass Violence Response, National Compassion Fund.
• Dennis Pedigo, Sergeant, Chattanooga Police Department and a survivor of mass shooting
• Melanie Pedigo, mass shooting family member
• Jessica Zimmerman, Founder & Mental Health Counselor, Willow Center for Healing
• Yolanda Kokayi, Senior Director Marketing & Communications, Mueller Water Products
• Jonathan Lancaster, Pastor, First Baptist Church of Boaz, AL
The victims and the families of victims, donors and others directly impacted by the shooting are invited to offer feedback to the Draft Protocol.
The Draft Protocol may be downloaded at https://nationalcompassion.org/. Public comment on the Draft Protocols will be accepted through October 19 by sending an email to Albertville@NationalCompassionFund.org.
A public meeting with options for live and virtual participation will be conducted by the Administrator [ consider identifying the Administrator] at the following time and location:
Albertville Survivors’ Fund Public Town Hall Meeting Tuesday October 19, 2021, 7 p.m.
Snead State Community College
220 N Walnut St.
Boaz, AL 35957
At the public meeting the Administrator will describe this draft Protocol, the Application, and the application submission process. The Administrator will invite input and comments from potential applicants and the general public. A link to the town hall will be provided for those who wish to participate virtually.
All who wish to stay updated on the progress of the fund and plans for distribution are asked to complete the contact form on the Compassion Fund website at https://nationalcompassion.org/fund/albertville-survivors-fund/.
“This Committee is important to help ensure that 100% of the funds go to the victims in a fair manner,” said Jeff Dion, Executive Director of the National Compassion Fund, which has assisted victims of many recent atrocities, including those in Orlando, FL; Las Vegas, NV; Parkland, FL; and El Paso, TX. “We are very fortunate to have a dedicated Steering Committee to ensure that our process is informed by community input and community values. Our goal is to help the victims and families as much as possible and as quickly, efficiently and fairly as possible.”
To date, more than $260,000 has been donated to the Albertville Survivors’ Fund. Donations will be accepted through about November 15th, with distribution decisions being completed by December 2021. Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/albertville-survivors- fund. Those wishing to make donations by check or wire transfer should email Albertville@NationalCompassionFund.org for detailed payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.