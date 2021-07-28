Amnesty Day at the Boaz Municipal Court happens Thursday, giving those with outstanding warrants and fines the opportunity to take care of the warrants at half price and without being arrested.
During Monday’s city council meeting, Whitney Hall, municipal court clerk, council members the Amnesty Day will be Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We are excited about it,” Hall said. “We’ve posted information about it online and have had more than 20,000 people view it. We have been getting multiple calls about it daily.”
Residents with municipal court fines and court costs must appear before the municipal judge Thursday. The judge will accept one-half the amount owed to the court in fines and costs and will forgive the balance owed. Amnesty is also offered to individuals who have failed to appear and for whom warrants have been issued and pending. Anyone with an outstanding warrant can appear in court without fear of being arrested. A court date will be reset, and the person will pay one-half of all court costs and fines with the balance forgiven.
The Boaz Municipal Court is held at 103 Line Ave.
In other business, councilmen also:
• Learned a public hearing will be held Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Boaz Senior Center to discuss amending the city’s building codes.
• Adopted an ordinance adopting a new Code of Ordinances for the city.
City Attorney Christie Knowles said the city has updated several ordinances over the past year and those ordinances are traditionally put into a hardback bound book.
The city will now begin the process of putting all ordinances online, giving residents the opportunity to find information online for free.
• Approved paying $504,382 in accounts payable vouchers. All vouchers are posted at city hall for public viewing.
• Met in executive session to discuss future economic development for more than 20 minutes. No action was taken following the session.
• Learned the Boaz Public Library will host a Lip Sync Battle as a fundraiser for Marshall County Christmas Coalition. The event will be Sept. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Old Mill Park.
The winning act will receive a grand prize of $200.
An entry fee of $20 per person to compete and admission fees of $5 for adults and children ages 11 and older or $3 for children ages 5-10 will include a pick for one vote.
For more information, call Lynn at the library at 256-593-3000.
