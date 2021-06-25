The Marshall County Sheriff’s Reserves held a car show on Saturday, June 19, to raise money for the reserves.
The event was located at the Marshall County Park No. 1 on U.S. Highway 431, Guntersvillle. More than just a car show, the event included door prizes, gun give-a-ways, a Dukes of Hazzard Museum featuring the General Lee and more.
Captain of the Marshall County Reserves, Barry Priest, said the event went well, despite it getting cut short due to rain. Though officially 72 cars entered the competition, Priest said “at least 100” enthusiasts drove out to show off their Rides.
Phillip Carr earned the Sheriff’s Pick trophy with his class Ford Mustang.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Reserves raised approximately $6,900 from donations. Priest said he is “blessed” and appreciated everybody who helped with the car show and donated to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Reserves.
