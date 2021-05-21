A petition circulating on social media calling for the arrest and punishment of a child’s grandparents for neglect won’t get far, according to a Marshall County Assistant District Attorney.
Daniel Herring was found guilty on child sex abuse charges May 14. His parents, Elizabeth and Eddy Herring, testified the then 6-year-old victim told them about the abuse, but neither adult reported the abuse to DHR or law enforcement.
The next day, however, DHR removed the victim and her brother from the home after finding it a filthy and unsafe environment for children. DHR investigators arrived at the home hours after the victim told a school counselor about the abuse she endured at the hands of a male relative. The counselor called DHR to make a report of suspected sexual abuse.
A petition circulating on Change.org says, in part, “As adults, parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and decent humans in general it is our place to protect the ones who cannot protect themselves. By ignoring the victim and not reporting her abuse, Eddie and Elizabeth Herring put this child in danger and neglected her. Please help me bring these people to justice for what they have done to her.”
Marshall County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Bray said while she had not yet seen the petition, neither Elizabeth nor Eddie Herring could be arrested at this point.
“If there had been a time period between (the victim) reporting to the grandparents and DHR finding out, and during that time the grandparents allowed her to continue having contact with Daniel Herring, then yes, we could and have charged grandparents in that situation,” Bray said.
“However, in this case, the victim disclosed to her grandparents on the evening of Sept. 21, 2017 and then woke up and went to school on Sept. 22, 2017, and that is when she disclosed to her counselor and DHR was notified.
“So from the time she disclosed to them until DHR was notified was only a few hours and during that time she had no contact with Daniel, so I don’t believe we could charge them.
“Parents and grandparents are not mandatory reporters under Alabama law. Although they do have a responsibility to keep their children safe by not allowing them around someone they disclosed sexually abused them, and if they do allow them access to the child, then they are typically charged with child abuse.”
Elizabeth Herring testified she initially believed the victim but did not take any action to remove her from the home or notify law enforcement.
Eddy Herring said he did not believe the victim’s story and did not make any report. He testified he intended to take the child to the doctor the next day, but DHR workers were at the home before he returned from work and removed the child before he could take her to the doctor.
Teachers, daycare workers, counselors and medical workers are among those required by law to report suspected neglect or physical, mental or sexual abuse to law enforcement and DHR.
According to the Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention, when reports of suspected abuse are made, they must include the name, age and address of the child; current location of the child; county of residence; extent of injuries or information that led to the knowledge of or suspicious event that led to report; and the address of the child and parents/guardian if known.
Reports may be made to DHR, local police, the district attorney’s office or sheriff’s office.
