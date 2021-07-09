At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Albertville City Council approved a bid for Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program II (ATRIP II) and additional funds to ease traffic into Sand Mountain Park.
The location of the project will be at the intersection of Edmondson Street and US. Highway 431. A 250-foot right turn lane will be added on 431 to turn onto Edmondson Street, and a 200-foot right turn lane on Edmondson to turn onto 431.
The city council accepted Wiregrass Contruction’s bid of $976,223.31 for the construction of additional turn lanes, grading, drainage, pavement, traffic signals, traffic signs and traffic striping.
The ATRIP II funding for the project will be limited to $766,172.33 based on the agreement between the state of Alabama and the city of Albertville: Anything over must be paid by the city.
Since the ATRIP II funds will not fulfill the total project costs, the City of Albertville will spend $210,050.98 to complete the project.
According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, ATRIP II is a program “to rehabilitate and improve transportation infrastructure by funding projects of local interest, proposed by one or more local governments, related to the state maintained highway system.” Projects may include local roads and bridges essential to such projects.
In other business, the council:
• Approved minutes from the June 21 council meeting
• Authorized mayor Tracy Honea to purchase property located on Avenue B and at the intersection of Martling Road and U.S. Highway 431. Mayor Honea said the “property is being purchased for future development.”
