Shelves are stocked in preparation for the much-anticipated April 14 opening of the new Food City on U.S. Highway 431 in Albertville. The 54,000-plus square feet supermarket marks the retailer’s first location in the great state of Alabama.
“For the past five years, we’ve proudly served the greater Chattanooga market area, which includes several stores in north Georgia. We’re very excited to be opening our first supermarket in Alabama and hope to have additional locations forthcoming in the future,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.
The new location includes an in-store bakery and deli offering fresh baked goods, deli meats, cheeses, hot foods, a large 40-plus café seating area, fireplace, hickory smoker, pizza oven, fresh food bar offering a variety of soup, salad and fruit selections and full-service catering and event planning options.
Full-service meat and seafood departments offer pre-marinated and seasoned oven ready products, plus a complete selection of top-quality meats, including Certified Angus Beef and fresh sushi. In-house meat cutters are available to hand cut steaks and fresh meat to order.
Expanded grocery and produce departments offer a complete selection of gourmet, international and specialty items. The Food City Floral Boutique is staffed with a designer seven days per week, offering a full assortment of fresh-cut floral arrangements, bouquets, gift items and more. Rapid checkout service is provided by six check-out lanes and seven self-checkouts. For added convenience, the store includes a Food City Pharmacy, equipped with a private consultation room and walk-up window, Food City Gas n’ Go fuel center and GoCart curbside pick-up. The location also features a Starbucks café, offering a wide assortment of blended hot and cold coffees and beverages, as well as an assortment of tasty breakfast sandwiches and pastries.
Several award-winning energy saving concepts are also included, ranging from energy efficient glass cooler doors, parking lot lights and refrigeration systems to motion sensors and 100% LED lighting, as well as an open rafter ceiling design.
“We look forward to serving the residents of Albertville and the surrounding area. Our valued customers can expect to find a wide variety of top-quality products at the lowest possible prices, exceptional customer service, and some exciting conveniences and services,” adds Smith.
Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 134 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.