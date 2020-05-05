Each Marshall County district will be holding a white goods appliance pick-up, also known as white goods, Monday, May 18, according to Marshall County People Against a Littered State (PALS) Executive Director Cecilia Pullen.
“White goods are household appliances such as water heaters, stoves, washing machines, clothes dryers, air conditioners — these items will be picked up by the county,” Pullen said. “Large trash containers will be at the four districts’ shops with access to the containers being one day only on Monday, May 18. Thus, furniture, wood, carpets and mattresses should be taken to district shops that Monday by the residents to be placed in the large trash containers during the hours reflected below — these items will not be picked up by the county.”
She said to have all items for the county to pick up curbside by 6 a.m. the day of the pick-up.
“You may want to have the items out the night before the scheduled pick-up,” she said.
Any questions or for something to be picked up, contact the local district shop during office hours. Call District 1 at 256-753-2557, from 6:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday; District 2 at 256-728-4117, 6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday; District 3 at 256-878-7342, 6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday or District 4 at 256-878-0421, 6:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
“Hopefully in continuing white goods pick-ups, we will not have individuals littering our roadsides or creating illegal dumps,” Pullen said. “This is not for household garbage. Together we can make a difference.”
For more information about Marshall County PALS, call 256-582-1918.
