GUNTERSVILLE — Sleep apnea sufferers in North Alabama now have an alternative to CPAP in the quest for a restful night’s sleep.
Masdon ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery in Boaz now offers Inspire Upper Airway Stimulation (UAS) therapy, an innovative treatment option. Inspire therapy is an implanted neurostimulation device that is proven, convenient and easy to use. Currently, Masdon is one of only three physicians in the state of Alabama providing Inspire therapy.
Learn all about this life-changing therapy during a webinar June 2 at 6 p.m., presented by Dr. James Lee Masdon of Masdon ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery. Register at InspireSleepEvents.com.
Obstructive Sleep Apnea is a health issue affecting about 18 million Americans, according to the National Sleep Foundation. Research shows that individuals with poorly managed OSA are at increased risk for heart attack, stroke, weight gain, high blood pressure, heart failure and falling asleep while driving. Sleep apnea can also be disruptive to everyday activities leading to depression, spousal issues, irritability and daytime fatigue.
CPAP or Continuous Positive Airway Pressure therapy is successful for many patients’ but studies show roughly half of all those who start do not consistently use it.
Inspire therapy is a system implanted within the chest requiring three small incisions done in a one-day procedure. It works inside the body with a patient’s natural breathing process to treat sleep apnea. Mild stimulation keeps the airway open during sleep, allowing oxygen to flow naturally. The patient uses a small handheld remote to turn Inspire on before bed and off upon waking.
Unlike other surgical options to treat sleep apnea, Inspire therapy does not require removal or alteration of facial or airway anatomy. As a result, the procedure is less invasive and should result in a shorter recovery time.
The safety and effectiveness of Inspire therapy was measured during a one-year clinical trial. Results were published in a 2014 edition of the New England Journal of Medicine, showing patients using Inspire therapy had significant reductions in sleep apnea events and significant improvements in quality of life measures. These improvements were sustained over a five-year follow-up period.
“In our practice we see many patients who have stopped using or are unable to tolerate CPAP,” Dr. James Lee Masdon, Otolaryngologist, said. “Inspire therapy represents a significant advancement in treating sleep apnea. It is clinically proven to reduce sleep apnea events and also has a high level of patient satisfaction and therapy adherence. We are excited to now offer this promising therapy to sleep apnea patients who struggle with CPAP.”
To learn more about Inspire therapy, please visit InspireSleep.com.
About Masdon ENT & Facial Plastic
Surgery
Masdon ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery strives to provide the highest quality of surgical and medical services to patients in an atmosphere that is professional, yet personal. Patient satisfaction is our ultimate goal.
Masdon ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery offers ear, nose and throat care to the north Alabama communities of Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab and surrounding counties. We specialize in diagnostic and surgical services for children and adults.
