Families have been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Between layoffs, slashed hours and lost jobs, some families have scrambled to find food and assistance with other bills.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul tries to help meet some of those needs at the Catholic churches in Guntersville and Albertville.
Food is given out to families in need each Tuesday, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at St. William Catholic Church in Guntersville and from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Chapel of the Holy Cross in Albertville.
Volunteer Jim Lecher said thousands of families have been helped over the years by the St. Vincent de Paul group based in Guntersville.
“Our records show we have helped about 9,000 people,” Lecher said.
Volunteers with St. Vincent de Paul provide for the needy through home visits to each family requesting assistance, a food pantry, financial assistance with heating, rent, prescriptions and more, and vouchers for hotel stays under certain circumstances.
How to get help
Those in need must call St. William Catholic Church at 256-582-4245 and follow the prompts for leaving messages for assistance.
Food is given out every Tuesday at both St. William Catholic Church, 929 Gunter Ave., in Guntersville, and at the Chapel of the Holy Cross, 1534 Whitesville Road, in Albertville. The Albertville location provides services in English and Spanish. The Albertville church is home to a predominately Hispanic congregation.
Applications for those needing food at the Guntersville location may be made in Mary’s House, located on Gunter Avenue, between the church and the Foley Center fellowship hall each Tuesday. Once approved, recipients will drive to the back of the church through the alley and food will be put in vehicles for them.
At the Chapel of the Holy Cross, applicants need to go into the administration building, which is located to the left of the actual church building.
Applicants are asked to provide a photo ID and proof of residency, such as a current utility bill.
The pandemic has also changed how the group processes applications.
Volunteer Tim Higgins said in the past, volunteers would visit the homes of all applicants prior to approval.
“By charter, we are supposed to do home visits. Now with COVID and whatnot, we are doing pantry visits,” Higgins said. “Applicants come to the pantry on a day when we are not giving out food and we talk to them. If they need food, we distribute food to them. If they need help with other assistance like rent or utilities or medical needs, we can try to help them on a different day.”
The change is not unique to Marshall County. Higgins said it is a nationwide issue facing Vincentians across the nation as the pandemic continues.
“We are doing all we can do to try to keep everyone safe and healthy,” Higgins said.
Donations
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul accepts donations of non-perishable foods, and requests cereals, long grain rice, canned soup, crackers, canned vegetables, peanut butter, boxed macaroni and cheese, pastas, ramen noodles, canned beans, pasta sauce (no glass jars, please), and jelly or jam. Donations may be left in the basket provided in the vestibule of the church. Call the church office at 256-582-4245 for more information on how to make a monetary donation.
“We are here 24/7 for those in need,” Lecher said. “We will gladly take donations of food and money to ensure we can continue to help those who need it.”
The major source of the society’s funding is donations and monthly financial gifts made by parishioners. More than 90% of the society’s revenue goes directly to support the services provided to people in need.
History
Blessed Frederic Ozanam was a 20-year-old college student when he founded the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in 1833 in Paris, France. Inspired by his father’s physician “home visits” to the needy, Ozanam and a small group of fellow students visited the homes of the Parisian poor, taking them bread and clothes, while offering friendship and concern, and the love of Christ.
Ozanam chose St. Vincent de Paul as the patron saint of the Society because the 16th century saint was regarded as the patron of all charitable works. The Society now has a presence in almost every country in the world, working with approximately one million volunteers.
