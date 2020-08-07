On Wednesday, July 30, a suspect was apprehended regarding several car break-ins at Matheny’s Bridge at the intersection of County Roads 43 and 56 near the Jackson County Line.
According to Sheriff Nick Welden, over the last month, the DeKalb and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have taken numerous reports of vehicles being broken into while citizens were swimming at the creek around Matheny’s Bridge.
Most of the items stolen were wallets and cell phones left in vehicles while the owners were swimming. In most instances, windows were smashed out of cars to steal the items inside.
Investigators, deputies, and agents with the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit conducted an undercover operation to catch the suspect in the act. Several hours into the operation, a suspect that investigators had previously identified was caught in the act of stealing from a vehicle.
Robbie Lewis, 41, of Dutton, was apprehended at the parking area at the intersection of County Roads 43 and 56 at approximately 4 p.m. Lewis is currently in the DeKalb County Detention Center on four charges of breaking and entering a vehicle.
While this suspect has been captured, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind anyone swimming at Matheny’s Bridge or doing any other outdoor activity in DeKalb County to please remember to lock your car. Also, either take valuables with you or hide them in your vehicle so that they can not be seen by someone looking for an opportunity to steal.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the arrest: “This is a fantastic job by our deputies, investigators, and agents in capturing this suspect. People should be able to enjoy the numerous outdoor activities DeKalb County has to offer without worrying about their car being broken into.”
“I would still like to remind everyone to take added precautions while swimming or hiking,” Welden said. “Hide your valuables if you cannot take them with you. There may be more suspects out there breaking into vehicles. Most of these criminals are just looking for an opportunity to make a quick buck.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.