FOP donates protective vests to Grant Police

Special to The Reporter
The Marshall County Lodge #18 Fraternal Order of Police recently presented a much-needed gift to the Grant Police Dept. Outdated bullet proof vests were replaced last week with two new ones thanks to the National FOP. Vice President of the Alabama State FOP Ron Leek said, “This program is just a small part of what the FOP really does. And it’s our way of helping keep officers safe.” When funding becomes an issue for departments already struggling to perform the day to day responsibilities, the Fraternal Order of Police is there for their officers, Leek said.
Pictured are, at left, Grant Police Chief Ted Thompson and Keith Wilson, vice president of the FOP Lodge #18.
