BIRMINGHAM — Small Businesses across America are beginning to see a bit of hope during the dark days of COVID-19. Today, U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin issued the following statement regarding the success of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP):
“PPP provided payroll assistance to more than 1.6 million small businesses in all 50 states and territories. Nearly 5,000 lenders participated in this critical program, including significant lending by community banks and credit unions. Nearly 20% of the amount approved was processed by lenders with less than $1 billion in assets, and approximately 60% of the loans were approved by banks with $10 billion of assets or less. No lender accounted for more than 5% of the total dollar amount of the program. The SBA will forgive these loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.”
In Alabama, 27,922 loans have been authorized resulting in the approval of more than $4.8 Billion for small businesses in the State. District Director Tom Todt expressed appreciation for the lenders involved in this unprecedented effort.
