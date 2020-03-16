To commemorate the history of Boaz and its inception more than 100 years ago, the Boaz Public Library will host “The Founding of Boaz” during the month of April.
Wayne Hunt, a local historian who manages The History of Boaz AL on Facebook, said the exhibit would take spectators back to 1897 when Boaz was first incorporated and detail the evolution of businesses, churches and organizations. There will be about 40 different stations. One highlight of the exhibit will be a display focused on the auto industry and its impact on the community.
“This will be focused on the general history of Boaz,” Hunt said. “There will be lots of artifacts from back in those days [the early 1900s] including newspaper articles. There will be a lot of good things to see.”
Hunt said the exhibit would be open and available to view at no cost during the library’s regular operating hours for the entire month, unless the city extends its shutdown past April 1 due to the coronavirus. On Thursday, April 23, in conjunction with the exhibit, Hunt said the library would host a special presentation inside the Mastin Room at 6:30 p.m. He and others will speak, expanding on featured items within the exhibit.
“We’ll have speakers including former mayors and council members and the current mayor and council members, along with business leaders to talk about the history of the city and how it’s evolved over the years,” Hunt said. “I think it’s going to be a good event and hope lots of people come out.”
Contact the library at 256-593-3000 to learn more.
