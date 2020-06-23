Though it’s been effectively shut down for years, the Albertville Landfill is officially closing now that the city contracted Southern Environmental Engineering to prepare a closure plan for the site.
“The landfill we’ve had here for years, it’s been officially closed,” Mayor Tracy Honea said. “It’s not been in operation for years, but there’s some process you have to go through [to properly close the landfill].”
According to Mike Brewer, director of personnel and purchasing for the city, the facility hasn’t received waste on a routine basis since around 2012.
“It has been stabilized with a soil cover and grassed,” Brewer said. “It was re-permitted in 2015 to allow the city to determine if it was economically feasible to operate the landfill and determine if the current methods of handling this waste were sustainable. These determinations have been made, and since the current permit is about to expire, it is a logical time to close the landfill.”
SEE’s plan for closing the landfill, which is located off of Corinth Road, will include taking multiple soil samples and using drones and GPS technology to draw a contoured map of the area. This data will be used to ensure slope stability and proper drainage once the final cover material is in place. The process is tentatively scheduled to be completed by June 30 for a cost of $13,500.
“I don’t know exactly what we can do going forward [with the property], but it might be something we can use for some type of outdoor activity,” Honea said.
Brewer said a notice will be placed on the property deed stating that it has been utilized as a landfill, which will limit its future use.
“The property will continue to be utilized as a training facility for the police department and for the brush and yard waste incinerator,” he said. “Other uses that do not disturb the subsurface may be explored in the future.”
