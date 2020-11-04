The property that once served as the site of Brindlee Mountain Primary School now belongs to the Town of Union Grove.
During its last meeting Oct. 29, the Marshall County Board of Education approved a resolution to donate the land to the town to be “repaired” and “improved” for the benefit of its residents, including students of Brindlee Mountain and other schools.
The resolution stated that Union Grove plans to use the site for a new public park space and athletic fields to be enjoyed free of charge.
Since the primary school was hit by an EF2 tornado in early January, the property has gone unused. The board voted not to rebuild the damaged school, but instead relocate the primary school students to new buildings adjacent to Brindlee Mountain High School.
The cost of repairing the damage and general upkeep to the land would have been equal to or exceeded the value of the property itself, the board determined.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the minutes from the Sept. 22 board meeting.
• Scheduled the next board meeting for Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. with Whole Board Training immediately following.
• Dedicated the board meeting to Board President, Mr. Terry Kennamer, in appreciation of his 12 years of service to our students and to Marshall County Schools.
• Recognized the following Marshall County Schools principals as part of National Principals Month:
Cody Rowell-Asbury Elementary
Clay Webber-Asbury High
Terry Allen-Brindlee Mountain Primary
Amanda Holloway-Brindlee Mountain Elementary
Mike Little-Brindlee Mountain High
Dr. Tenna Anderton-DAR Elementary
Tim Isbill-DAR Middle
Marsha Mitchell-DAR High
Kathy Brown-Sloman Primary
Vicky Scott-Douglas Elementary
Scott Bonds-Douglas Middle
Patrick Smith-Douglas High
Sherman Leeth-Marshall Technical School
Jane Grimes-Virtual School
• Dr. Spike spoke about National Disability Employment Month
• Mr. Kirby spoke about Dyslexia Awareness Month
• Recognized Marshall Technical School as The Sand Mountain Reporter 2020 Readers’ Choice winner for career training
• Recognized Brittany Schaffer, Douglas High School, as The Sand Mountain Reporter 2020 Readers’ Choice winner for teacher.
• Approved the following bids: (All bids are released per state bid law and awarded in the same manner.)
1. BID #21: Fuel and Oil Bid fiscal year 2020-2021 awarded to Brown Oil Company.
2. BID # 22: Surplus Bus Bid awarded to South Alabama Bus Sales and Vic Granger.
• Approved the following personnel action items:
A. 21st Century Workers
1. Kathy Dove, Site Director, $25 per hour, retroactive to Oct. 1, 2020.
2. April Daniel, teacher, $20 per hour, $23 per hour as team leader in K. Dove’s absence, retroactive to Oct. 1, 2020.
3. June Hilley, teacher, $20 per hour, retroactive to Oct. 1, 2020.
4. Mike Jackson, teacher, $20 per hour, retroactive to Oct. 1, 2020.
5. Amy Riggins, teacher, $20 per hour, retroactive to Oct. 1, 2020.
6.Chelsea Stricklin, teacher, $20 per hour, retroactive to Oct. 1, 2020.
7. Alexis Bernal, teacher, $20 per hour, retroactive to Oct. 1, 2020.
8. Kiran Norton, instructional assistant, $10 per hour, retroactive to Oct. 1, 2020. 9. Savannah Sims, instructional assistant, $10 per hour, retroactive to Oct. 1, 2020.
B. Resignations/retirements
1.Charles Longshore, Assistant Principal, Asbury High School, resignation effective Oct. 26, 2020.
2. Stacy Binkley, CNP Staff, DAR Campus, resignation effective November 20, 2020. 3. Angie Staneld, Counselor, DAR High School, retirement/resignation effective Jan. 1, 2021.
C. Transfer
1. Rhonda Gibbs, Counselor, DAR Elementary School to Counselor, DAR High School, effective Jan. 4, 2021.
D. Supplements/volunteers
1. Darron Reese, volunteer, Basketball, DAR High School.
2.Chris Cothran, volunteer, Golf, Brindlee Mountain High School.
3. Darla Farmer, volunteer, Basketball, Brindlee Mountain High School.
E. Leaves of absence
1. Amanda Burton, teacher, DAR Middle School, requested LOA dates November 30, 2020- Jan. 15, 2021.
2. Whitney Potter, teacher, Sloman Primary School,
3. Brittany Schaffer, teacher, Douglas High School, requested LOA dates December 9, 2020- February 3, 2021.
F. New employees
1. Jami Schrimsher, teacher, DAR Elementary School, effective November 2, 2020. 2. Seth Cox, temporary teacher, DAR Middle School, effective Oct. 8, 2020 through the end of 2020-2021 school year.
3. Kayla Owens, teacher, DAR Elementary School, effective Oct. 29, 2020
4. Wesley Hawkins, afterschool tutor, Douglas Campus, effective Oct. 13, 2020, $10 per hour, paid from 21st Century Grant funds.
5. Riley Sims, afterschool tutor, Douglas Campus, retroactive to Oct. 1, 2020, $10 per hour, paid from 21st Century Grant funds.
6. Gisselle Lara, instructional paraprofessional, Douglas High School, effective Oct. 30, 2020, paid from Title I , Title III, and Migrant Funds.
7.Col. John W. Whitmire, JROTC-senior officer, Marshall Technical School, effective for the 2020-2021 school year.
