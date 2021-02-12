The Marshall County Elks Lodge #2869 has donated a total of $8,500 to three food pantries in the county over the past two months.
Donations were made to the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry at St. William Catholic Church in Guntersville, TESA (Temporary Emergency Services of Arab) and the 2nd Chance Food Pantry in Albertville.
Funds for 2020 were provided through fund raising events and grants provided by the Elks National Foundation. As many as 25 local Elks members work to secure the funds, contact charities, purchase and deliver food and money.
Nationally, the Elks award 500 college scholarships totaling $2.9 million each year, sponsor Hoop Shoots and support projects in local lodges.
Locally, Marshall County Elks Lodge #2869 participates in these projects in addition to sponsoring a local kids fishing derby, veterans fishing tournament, distributes dictionaries to all third grade students in the county and give away a scholarship to a deserving high school senior within the county.
For more information about the Elks Lodge #2869 or to become a member, call Jerry Nydam, Exalted Ruler, at 256-640-7386 or log onto elks.org.
