Gigi Delgado joined several friends and family members Friday night to pray for her mother who continues to battle COVID-19 at Marshall medical Center North.
Those attending the vigil held lit candles while they prayed not only for Delgado’s mom, Juana Delgado Ramirez, but also for those sick and recovering, and the medical professionals working tirelessly to help them.
“The medical staff has a big part in making sure all our loved ones are cared for,” Delgado said. “We are here to pray for everyone.”
She said her mother has been in MMCN for more than 25 days battling COVID-19.
“She’s a fighter and she’s fighting this with all she has,” said Araseli Ramirez, another daughter. “She’s got six children, and they will all be here. Her brothers from Dallas and Hoover will be here too. Some aunts and uncles have also come in from Texas to help pray.”
Delgado said often times people get so wrapped up in worrying and praying for their own loved ones, they forget the numerous others also battling the same disease.
“We are leaning on the power of prayer tonight,” she said. “Miracles happen every day. We are going to pray for a miracle for everyone today.”
Medial Boniala, worship leader for the Monte Cristo de Scion church in Albertville, led the prayers over the hospital, its workers and patients.
“We tend to forget about healthcare workers,” Delgado said. “They sacrifice so much and work so hard to help us and our families. We need to pray for them and their strength too.”
Several coworkers of Delgado’s attended the vigil.
“We’ve not seen anything like this before," said Leslie Edwards. “It is amazing.”
Edwards and Lisa Hansford held candles as they listened to Boniala pray.
“We put our trust and faith in Jesus,” she said. “We pray for the workers who don’t get to spend time at home with their family. We pray for the doctors and their healing hands.
“We pray for the sick ... and we pray for those who have died.
“We are thankful for all the workers, doctors and nurses and their dedication to helping each and every patient.”
As of Sept. 30, Marshall Medical Center had 16 COVID-19 inpatients within the health system. An estimated 80 % of those patients were not fully vaccinated. The medical system had seven beds available in the intensive care unit. The highest number of inpatients fighting COVID-19 was 63 in August.
