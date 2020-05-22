DECATUR — Twenty-seven individuals from across North Alabama have been named a North Alabama Elite Tourism Professional, a program of the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association (AMLA) where tourism employees demonstrating outstanding customer service and hospitality in the 16-county North Alabama region are recognized in celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week.
The following 27 individuals, including eight from the Sand Mountain area, have each been named a North Alabama Elite Tourism Professional for their contributions to the tourism industry:
Marshall County
Shonda Wall, Wyndham Garden Lake
Mike Jeffreys, Lake Guntersville State Park
John Davis Rollings, Marshall County CVB
DeKalb County
Julie Mewes, Holiday Inn Express
Etowah County
Jason and Jessica Wilson, Back Forty Beer Company LLC
Cherokee County
Cal Breed, Orbix Hot Glass
Charlie and Kris Thomas, Secret Bed & Breakfast
Colbert County
Donna Ream, Coldwater Inn
Ninon Parker, Belle Mont Mansion
Cullman County
Donny Wilson, Evelyn Burrow Museum
Lesley Hyde, Southern Ghost Tours
Franklin County
Cassie Medley, Franklin County Chamber of Commerce
Sally Moore, Tiffin Motor Allegro Club
Jackson County
Sarah Stahl, Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce
Lauderdale County
Randa Simpson Hovater, Florence Lauderdale Tourism
Lawrence County
Brenda Suski, Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce
Tabitha Pace, Lawrence County Industrial Development Board
Limestone County
Natasha McCrary, 1818 Farms
Madison County
Lynne Williams, Huntsville Madison County CVB
Marion County
Hilda Smith, Hampton Inn by Hilton Winfield
Morgan County
Scott Suenaga, Courtyard by Marriott
Iris Pettus, DoubleTree by Hilton Decatur Riverfront
Sharon Holder, Decatur Morgan County Tourism
Winston County
Mayor Ken Sunseri, City of Haleyville
JD Snoddy, Winston County Circuit Clerk
May is National Tourism Month, and the North Alabama Elite Tourism Professional recognition is part of National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), an annual celebration of the contributions and accomplishments of the U.S. travel industry. NTTW was created by Congress in 1983 to underscore the economic power of travel in the U.S. The 37th annual NTTW, set for May 3-9, 2020, spotlights resilience and hope in the face of the coronavirus pandemic with this year’s theme: the Spirit of Travel. The week arrives at an opportune moment to unite the industry, celebrate its indomitable spirit and elevate the role it will play in America’s economic and employment recovery.
“The travel and tourism industry is comprised of a diverse group of hardworking individuals. Whether these award recipients are employed in hospitality, entertainment, lodging or food and beverage, they repeatedly rise to the occasion in creating joy and memorable experiences for North Alabama’s visitors,” AMLA President and CEO Tami Reist said. “Because of these individuals, the spirit of travel will not be shattered and with their leadership and commitment, the travel and tourism industry will be integral to our nation’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.”
Travel generated $16.8 billion for Alabama’s economy in 2019 and these visitors support over 208,000 American jobs. In North Alabama, the travel industry generated $3.2 billion in tourist expenditures and over 35,000 jobs are supported by travel and tourism. In 2019, more than $1 billion of state and local tax revenues were generated by travel and tourism activities. Without those taxes, each household in Alabama would have had to pay $537 in additional taxes to maintain current service levels.
