On Monday, the Albertville City Council filled three department board vacancies.
Rebecca Smith was appointed to the Library Board, Jason Simpson was appointed to the Commercial Development Authority and Kelly Godwin to the Planning Commission. Godwin is daughter to Councilman Ray Kennamer, who abstained from voting on her appointment.
“I just want to thank Rebecca, Kelly and Jason for their willingness to serve on one of the city’s many boards,” Council President Nathan Broadhurst said. “A lot of times people will say this group up here [the council] does all the stuff for the city, but without a large team of people that work on these boards by volunteering their time and energy to help guide the direction of the city, we wouldn’t be able to do it.”
In other business, the council:
• Approved the minutes from the Oct. 4 meeting
• Awarded a bid for Day Porter and Overnight Cleaning at Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater to Office Pride
• Approved the sale of surplus property located at 6950 U.S. Highway 431 to Mahogany Properties, LLC for approximately $1,050,000 and authorized Mayor Honea so sign all necessary documents
• Approved granting four vacation hours to employees who participated in the Albertville vs. Boaz Blood Drive on Tuesday at Sand Mountain Park
• Rescheduled the Nov.1 council meeting to Nov. 8 due to a municipal leadership training sponsored by the League of Municipalities.
