The Albertville City Council held a regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening, June 1, where it approved a bid made by Whitaker Contracting to perform the city’s annual paving projects.
Resolution No. 1692-20 was approved to accept the bid which included:
• $1 per square yard for planning existing pavement (0-2 inches)
• $2 per square yard for planning existing pavement (2-4 inches)
• $82.46 per ton of Superpave bituminous concrete (half inch)
• $70.05 per ton of Superpave bituminous concrete (1 inch)
• $28 per ton of aggregate surfacing (1 inch down) and crusher run (four inches)
Wiregrass Construction Company was the only other company to submit a bid.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the minutes from the May 18 meeting.
• Appointed Mayor Tracy Honea and Mike Brewer to the Solid Waste Authority.
• Set a public hearing for July 20, to hear a request from Rajeshkumar Patel to approve a liquor license for his business located at 1108 Baltimore Avenue.
• Adopted the fiscal year 2018-2019 audit report as prepared by MDA Professionals.
• Approved resolution No. 1693-20 to authorize Honea to enter into negotiation for the purchase of property located at 200 Solitude Avenue, which adjoins the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater property.
During the time for public comment, one concerned citizen addressed the council about the current protests occurring around the country. She also asked the council to have police officers enforce handicap parking violations.
