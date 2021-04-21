“Hope for a Brighter Day” is the theme of a musical program slated for May 1 at Boaz’s Old Mill Park.
Dr. Barbara Hudson, fine arts division director for Snead State Community College, said the program will celebrate musicians and artists who may have struggled through the past year due to the pandemic.
“We are celebrating the work and achievements of our students and community adults who have participated in our musical ensembles during this tough pandemic year,” Hudson said.
“Featured will be songs of hope, joy, healing and fun from many different genres. The program will include performances by the Snead State Jazz Band, the Snead State Community and Concert choirs and the College Street Singers.”
Attendees are urged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on and possibly a sun umbrella.
Social distancing will be observed and the wearing of masks or face coverings will be optional.
In case of rain, the concert will be moved to Monday, May 3, at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.