A young veterinarian is looking to open his own practice in Sardis City and has asked the town council for help in getting started.
Recent Auburn University graduate Brad Bowen spoke at the Sardis City Council meeting Monday, Jan. 18, asking the council for a 50% tax break for his first two years of operation so he can establish himself in his new business.
Appropriately located next to the Lion’s Den on Sardis Drive in Sardis City, Bowen said his clinic would cater to servicing small animals and could be a significant source of income for the city, which would receive taxes on certain medications but not on services. Bowen said he’d get back to the council with an estimate on how much it could expect to collect from his business.
Mayor Russell Amos said the council would consider his proposal with more information, but tax breaks such as what he was asking for have typically been allowed by the city to attract business and restaurants — he said the council has only approved two deals since he’s been in office.
To make a deal, the city would have to hire an attorney to draw up the legal paper work, which could cost hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.
Though no decision was made during the meeting, the council discussed having the tax break kick in after the city recouped its legal costs.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the minutes and financials from the December 2020 meeting.
• Suspended the rules to approve an ordinance to charge $50 for towing and rescue services. Sardis City Police Chief Will Alexander said this would apply to situations such as towing abandoned vehicles or when a suspect is arrested on a DUI or driving without a license.
• Approved a donation to the Whitesboro Cemetery Fund on behalf of the Devin family, who recently lost David Devin — a former Sardis City fireman — to cancer. The family had requested donations to the Sardis City Fire Department in lieu of flowers.
• Approved a donation of $100 to the Sardis City softball team for a new sign.
• Approved the mayor to begin discussing plans to start work on a proposed new fire department building.
• Went into an executive session to discuss options for the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.
