The Boaz City Council established a Legacy Commission on Tuesday night, which has been charged to oversee the city’s “enhancement and perpetuation of special historical, cultural or aesthetic interest and value.”
Boaz Mayor David Dyar said the commission was much needed, and he looked forward to the work it would soon accomplish.
“The main reason it was important to me [to establish the Legacy Commission] is because it was so important to so many people in the community,” Dyar said. “It was part of the comprehensive plan that they wanted to see something like this happen … and I wanted to make sure I got this ball rolling before I left office.”
Wayne Hunt, Bruce Sanford and Bobby Weathers were appointed as initial members of the commission. Hunt was appointed through May 27, 2024. Sanford was appointed through May 27, 2023. Weathers was appointed through May 27, 2022.
The commission’s first order of business is to transform the city’s old post office, located next to city hall, into a museum and historical learning center.
“I was on the tractor one day, and it just popped up into my head,” Dyar recalled. “This post office, we’ve tried to use it as an incubator for start-ups. We’ve tried two restaurants. Selfish David, I actually wanted [the museum/learning center] to be on Main Street, but we didn’t have anything available. So I told Wayne, I’ve been thinking about it … all the information he’s got — he’s running out of space. So I said, ‘what do you think about using this space for that?’”
“It’s the perfect place for it,” Hunt said. “Really, the vision for it is to become a historic learning center. The schools can be incorporated into it. People can come … if they have a question about their family, we can provide that to them.”
Hunt said he’d also like to create a memorial to honor people who have played a big role in the history of Boaz.
“It’s just another
opportunity to recognize those that came before us that were never recognized before,” Dyar said.
Hunt said something that really needs to be done is amending “The Boaz Heritage,” written by Lee N. Allen and Catherine B. Allen, and creating a second volume of the book.
“There are things that we know now that they didn’t know or have access to then,” he said. “There are many things that are not in there that just didn’t get into it that are equally important.”
Hunt was thrilled with the council’s decision to form the commission; it’s something he has looked forward to for a long time.
“I guess if there could ever be a dream come true, if that could ever be said, this would be it,” he said. “And to have it come together like this is just icing on the cake … and that’s just me, but this is great for the community as well.”
The Boaz Legacy Commission will act as a nonprofit organization. Members of the commission do not receive compensation for their service. Future vacancies on the commission will be nominated by the mayor and appointed by the council. The commission is also subject to conduct public meetings on a regular basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.