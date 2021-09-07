During a special called meeting Friday, Sept. 3, the Albertville City Schools Board of Education approved its budget for the 2022 fiscal year, which will run from Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30 of next year.
According to a budget presentation prepared by CFO Christy Mead, the school system’s total revenues for the General Fund are projected to be $45,396,850, which is slightly less than the projected expenditures of $46,334,698. The board will begin the fiscal year with a fund balance on Oct. 1 of $11,314,780 and will end with a balance of $10,369,140, which leaves enough in reverses to operate for roughly 2.7 months, Mead said.
The majority of the schools’ revenues comes from the State, and the majority of expenditures go toward instructional services, which includes teacher’s salaries. The board also revised the salary schedule for the new year, with the base annual pay for nine-month, 10-month, 11-month and 12-month teachers with 0-2 years experience starting at $41,690; $45,034; $49,493; and $53,506, respectively.
The budget also includes nearly $21,000,000 federal COVID-19 relief funds, which are to be used on coronavirus mitigation projects.
Forms for members of the public to respond to or view documents related to the budget can be found at the board of education building located at 107 West Main Street in Albertville.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the following personnel items:
A. Resignation
1. Jennifer Reed-Taunton, resigning as a Science teacher at Albertville High School, effective Sept. 10, 2021.
B. Employments
1. Christina Harrison, 9-month counselor at APS (replacing Jennifer Smith and pending emergency certification), effective Sept. 7, 2021.
C. TEAMS Contract
1. Matthew Jackson, preliminary TEAMS science teacher at AHS (replacing Jennifer Reed-Taunton), effective Sept. 13, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
D. Volunteers
1. Dane Dahlke, volunteer as assistant boys golf coach at AHS, effective Sept. 7, 2021 to May 27, 2022.
E. Other
1. Jared Beasley, admission gate worker for Albertville Middle School athletic events, to be paid $12.50 per hour by AMS, effective Aug. 23, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
2. Kristi Scott, admission gate worker for AMS athletic events, to be paid $12.50 per hour by AMS, effective Aug. 23, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
3. Holly Moses, admission gate worker for AMS athletic events, to be paid $12.50 per hour by AMS, effective Aug. 23, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
4. Joseph Milner, admission gate worker for AMS athletic events, to be paid $12.50 per hour by AMS, effective Aug. 23, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
5. Jared Beasley, to provide public broadcasting during AMS football games, to be paid $20.00 per hour, paid by AMS, effective Aug. 23, 2021 through October 22, 2021.
6. Anastasia Beasley, review of plans of instruction for CTE courses, to be paid and not exceed $1,000 effective June 15, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2021, to be paid by ALSDE CTE grant.
• Approved the following independent contracts:
1. Wendell Smith, independent contractor to provide his services to tune pianos for AHS and AMS show choir, to be paid $1,000 by AHS, effective Aug. 21, 2021 through May 31, 2022.
2. Ramona Cameron, independent contract to provide her services as costume construction for centerstage at AHS, to be paid and not to exceed $310.54 by AHS, effective Aug. 21, 2021 through May 31, 2022.
3. Paul Christopher Wilson, independent contractor to provide his services to arrange music for vocal point at AMS, to be paid and not to exceed $400 by AMS, effective Sept. 7, 2021 through May 31, 2022.
• Approved a list of surplus items including playground equipment and two buses.
• Approved the following professional contracts:
1. Agreement with ACS and Sunny Horizons, LLC to provide speech evaluations, consultations and paperwork for identified students for a fee of $200 ($50 for each additional half-hour) that will run from Sept. 3-Sept. 30, 2021.
2. Agreement with ACS and Twin Acres Physical Therapy to provide pediatric physical therapy to identified students that will run from Oct. 1, 2021 thru Sept. 30, 2022. The system will pay $65 per hour for a physical therapist and $55 per hour for an assistant, not to exceed $32,000.
• Approved continuing membership with AASB for the 2021-22 school year in the amount of $14,424.
• Presented on first reading the revised 5.9.5 Personnel: Personal leave policy, that will give full time employees who are employed at the beginning of the school year are eligible for five non-cumulative personal leave days instead of two. Employees starting work after Dec. 31 (but before April 1) will receive three personal leave days for that scholastic year instead of one. This revision will be voted on for final approval at the Sept. 21 regular board meeting.
• Approved the job description for the following positions: date and information systems administrator, welding instructor, administrative secretary to the board and superintendent, media specialist, technology coordinator/technology coach, network administrator, and technology support.
• Approved 5-year capital plan for the 2022 fiscal year (more details to come.)
• Superintendent Boyd English notified the board that Albertville Kindergarten, Albertville Primary Schools and Albertville Elementary School will have an ELearning Day on Friday, Oct. 1. All students in kindergarten through fourth grade will work on ELearning assignments on that day. (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling training day for 45+ teachers).
