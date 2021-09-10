Two Marshall County residents were sentenced to prison for their roles in what officials have called the “most disturbing” case they’ve been a part of.
Holly Debord, 37, of Albertville, received a sentence of 199 years Tuesday: 99 years on one count of first-degree sodomy and a second 99-year term for one count of sexual torture. She received a 12-month sentence for one misdemeanor charge of bestiality.
The three sentences will run concurrently, ruled Judge Chris Abel, meaning Debord would serve, at most, 99 years.
Debord and Van Christopher Havis, 53, were both charged in connection with what Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Bray characterized as the “most repugnant” and “awful” crime she had seen, all of which was caught on cell phone video in 2020. The video was shared on social media and was brought to the attention of law enforcement who identified the victim and later identified the suspects.
Debord is accused of making the video of a suspected mentally challenged man being sexually tortured, abused and sodomized in retaliation for what Debord called “snitching” to police. A dog was also involved in the abuse.
Havis is clearly seen in the video while Debord is only heard, according to prosecutors.
Debord was initially indicted on nine charges, including two counts of first-degree sodomy, bestiality, two counts of assault with bodily fluids, third-degree assault, sexual torture, second-degree kidnapping and attempted murder.
In July, she entered a blind guilty plea to felony counts of first-degree sodomy and sexual torture and a misdemeanor charge of bestiality Thursday. As part of the plea deal, the other six charges were dropped, said Assistant District Attorney Adam Culbert.
Havis was sentenced Wednesday for his role in the crimes, Bray said. He is expected to receive a life sentence, Culbert said.
Denied second chance
Debord read a letter to Abel during the hearing. Her defense attorney, Mark Hopper, also submitted nine letters defending her character to Abel for consideration.
“I ask you for mercy and ask for a second chance,” Debord read from her letter.
“I take full responsibility for what I did. I have spent my time in jail soul searching. I know that if I made better choices … I am 100% positive things would be different.
“I have a family of my own. I’ve been a single mom since my son was 9 years old.
“Havis is a mean and violent man.
“I’m asking again for mercy and a second chance to go home to my family to rehab.”
Video evidence
During Tuesday’s hearing, portions of the video were played. Culbert said prosecutors chose portions to highlight Debord’s role in the crimes. Debord allegedly had 19 videos of the abuse on her cellphone.
“I wanted the court to hear her say (the victim) needs to suffer a minute,” he said following the sentencing. “You heard her voice in the recording. You hear her give orders.”
Bray said Abel hadn’t seen the video and showing it to him was important.
“We needed to show him why we were asking for the maximum sentence, so why Ms. Debord deserved the maximum sentence,” Bray said. “The only way to do that in this case was to show him her crimes. What she actually did.”
Abel said the letters submitted on Debord’s behalf painted her as a “person with a heart of gold,” “a great person” and “the most special kind-hearted person.”
“The person identified in those letters … it’s far from what we saw and heard on the video,” Abel said.
He said often times, crimes are committed with little or no evidence left behind, rarely a crime committed on video.
“I’ve seen a lot of things in my life and I’ve dealt with a lot during my 10 years as a prosecutor. I’ve never seen anything like what I saw today.
“While she didn’t have her hand on the (alleged weapon), she did egg things on, she antagonized. She was at all times a part of this.
“I don’t know what type of mental disability the victim may have. But I clearly saw and heard him cry for help. Miss Debord was the most vocal person on that video.
“She has a clean record with no prior criminal history aside from some misdemeanor traffic citations.
“When I see the video, it doesn’t wash away what we all saw and heard.”
Maximum sentence
Bray said she was pleased Abel handed down the maximum punishment allowed under the law.
“She could have gotten the minimum sentence of 10 years,” Bray said. “This was a crime of power over another person. It really wasn’t about sex.”
While Debord faces 199 years total sentence, she may be eligible for parole after 15 years in prison, Culbert said. However, the State Board of Pardons and Paroles has the option to grant parole or not and is not required to parole anyone at any time before their sentence is up.
While in prison, Debord will face sex offender counseling and must register as a sex offender if ever released. She will also undergo substance abuse counseling in jail.
She must also refrain from having any contact with the victim.
Havis receives life sentence
Van Havis received a life sentence Wednesday for his role in the violent, viral video, with the possibility of parole on both the felony charges. He was also sentenced to 12 months in prison on the bestiality charge. His sentences will run concurrently.
Due to Havis having an extensive criminal background, he was eligible for life in prison, Bray said.
During Debord’s sentencing, portions of the 19 videos found of the abusive crime were shown in court. This was due to Debord not having a criminal background at all and the “need for the judge to see and hear what her role was,” Culbert said.
There was no need to show the videos during Havis’ sentencing, Culbert said.
“This is one case that was just physically repulsive,” Bray said. “You know, it made your stomach churn watching the videos. It was so violent and aggressive. And what they’re doing to this victim, again it’s just awful. Words can’t describe it.”
