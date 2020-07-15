Starting Thursday, July 16, residents of Alabama will be required to wear a face covering whenever in a public space where close contact to others cannot be avoided.
Gov. Kay Ivey said she was amending the current safer-at-home order to include the mask mandate during a joint press conference Wednesday with State Health Officer Scott Harris.
“Today, with the support of Dr. Harris, the medical community and many in the business community, I’m announcing a statewide mask order effective Thursday, July 16, to be in place until the end of the month,” Ivey said.
According to the governor’s website, the order says to wear a mask, be it store-bought or homemade, when a person is within six feet of someone from another household in any of the following places: an indoor space open to the public; a vehicle operated by a transportation service; and an outdoor public space where 10 or more people are gathered.
“Nothing else in the order changes and at this time we will not be further limiting capacity nor restricting events from operating,” Ivey said. “However, as I have stated – this mask order is hard to enforce – so once again, I am calling on everyone in our state to practice personal responsibility and wear a mask. I continue to believe that personal responsibility is everyone’s responsibility.”
Although the penalty for not complying with the mask mandate could potentially result in a fine of $500 or jail time, Ivey said law enforcement officers will not be seeking out those without masks and that the order is more of a way to show how serious the situation is.
“We’re not asking the sheriffs or the police officers to seek out people without a mask; that is not the goal,” she said. “The goal is to emphasize the importance of everybody wearing a face mask. We simply want to inform people. It is not our desire to give them a fine or anything if we can help it.”
The order does list five exceptions to the mask mandate including “practical necessity,” which covers people or situations where mask use is incompatible with “the realities of life” such as children six or younger, people with certain medical conditions or disabilities, eating and drinking, medical and dental procedures, etc.; exercise; communicating with an audience; and for “certain essential job functions.” People voting or engaging in religious worship will also not be required to wear a mask, though it is still “strongly encouraged.”
“A full third of all the cases [of COVID-19] we have have been added just in the last two weeks. We have added more than 18,000 cases in the past two weeks alone… “Alabama’s not heading in the right direction.”
Harris said he was also concerned about the growing number of inpatients hospitals were reporting, which was 1,477 as of Wednesday morning, he said.
“I believe that this mask ordinance is the right thing to do because it will prevent disease transmission,” Harris said. “We really don’t have a lot of other options at this time. We’re frequently asked … does the economy need to be shut down, and the answer is no.”
Ivey echoed Harris saying shutting down the economy again was not an option, adding that wearing masks was the best way to ensure the state’s economy keeps moving forward.
“We are going to need everyone’s help if we are going to slow the spread and turn these trends into a different direction,” Ivey said. “We are asking everyone to do a better job practicing social distancing, personal hygiene and, now, wearing face masks.”
As of now, the mask mandate is set to expire along with the current safer-at-home order Friday, July 31, at 5 p.m.
