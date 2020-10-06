All this week’s high school football games in The Reporter’s coverage area have been moved to Thursday night due to the threat of inclement weather Friday night.
The AHSAA refers to this as week seven of the 2020 season. Thursday’s schedule is (all games kick off at 7):
Bob Jones at Albertville
Brindlee Mountain at Asbury
Boaz at Douglas
Crossville at Fairview
North Sand Mountain at Fyffe
Geraldine at Sylvania
West Point at Sardis, homecoming
West End at Sand Rock
Unbeaten Guntersville is open this week.
The Aggies and Bob Jones are meeting for the fifth time in series history and the first as Class 7A, Region 4 opponents. Bob Jones leads the series 3-1.
Boaz and Douglas are colliding for the 37th time. The Pirates hold a 30-5-1 lead in the series, including a 72-0 decision a year ago.
BHS has won four in a row and 14 of the last 15 games. The Eagles’ last win in the rivalry was a 28-14 decision in 2015.
At Fyffe, the Red Devils face an unbeaten opponent for the third week in a row. North Sand Mountain is 6-0 overall and leads the 2A, Region 7 standings.
Class 3A, No. 2 Fyffe is 6-0 and riding a 36-game winning streak. They’ve won 43 in a row at Paul Benefield Stadium/Ridgeway-Long Field.
