Aggies to tackle Bob Jones

Albertville running back Isaac Henderson and his teammates clash with Bob Jones of Madison on Thursday night. It’s the first meeting between the teams since 1997.

 File | Bentley Gray Photography

All this week’s high school football games in The Reporter’s coverage area have been moved to Thursday night due to the threat of inclement weather Friday night.

The AHSAA refers to this as week seven of the 2020 season. Thursday’s schedule is (all games kick off at 7):

Bob Jones at Albertville

Brindlee Mountain at Asbury

Boaz at Douglas

Crossville at Fairview

North Sand Mountain at Fyffe

Geraldine at Sylvania

West Point at Sardis, homecoming

West End at Sand Rock

Unbeaten Guntersville is open this week.

The Aggies and Bob Jones are meeting for the fifth time in series history and the first as Class 7A, Region 4 opponents. Bob Jones leads the series 3-1.

Boaz and Douglas are colliding for the 37th time. The Pirates hold a 30-5-1 lead in the series, including a 72-0 decision a year ago.

BHS has won four in a row and 14 of the last 15 games. The Eagles’ last win in the rivalry was a 28-14 decision in 2015.

At Fyffe, the Red Devils face an unbeaten opponent for the third week in a row. North Sand Mountain is 6-0 overall and leads the 2A, Region 7 standings.

Class 3A, No. 2 Fyffe is 6-0 and riding a 36-game winning streak. They’ve won 43 in a row at Paul Benefield Stadium/Ridgeway-Long Field.

