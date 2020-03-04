Several runoff elections will be held as result of Super Tuesday.
After votes were tallied Tuesday night, March 3, candidates for the U.S. Senate Republican nomination Tommy Tuberville and Jeff Sessions learned they would be in a runoff March 31. Tuberville edged out Sessions with 33.41% of the vote (237,821 votes) statewide. Sessions finished with 31.61% (224,985). Bradley Byrne was third with 24.9% (177,217).
In Marshall County, results for U.S. Senate Republican nominee were similar. Tuberville finished with 39.75% (6,413). Sessions finished with 30.77% (4,965) and Byrne with 21.46% (3,462).
A runoff will be held in Marshall County between David Kelley (incumbent) and Lee Sims for Marshall County District 3 Commissioner. Kelley received approximately 46% (1,631) of the vote, Sims received 34% (1,204) and Gavin Adams received 20% (663).
Voters in Marshall County and across the state emphatically elected “no” on statewide amendment No. 1, which called for the governor to appoint state school board members, with 74% (13,719) of the vote in Marshall County. Approximately 26% (4,884) voted in favor of the change. Approximately 75% (830,436) opposed the change statewide; 24.78% (273,592) voted for the change.
Marshall County also approved the ratification of its jail food money law with a resounding 80% (14,885) voting “yes” and 20% (3,709) voting “no.”
Other federal and statewide results:
Republican nominee for President
Donald J. Trump – 96.22%, 691,151 (97.62%, 15,853 in Marshall County)
Bill Weld – 1.52%, 10,892
(0.95%, 155)
Uncommitted – 2.26%, 16,253 (1.42%, 231)
Democratic nominee for President
Joseph R. Biden – 63.28%, 283,534 (52.52%, 1,581)
Bernie Sanders – 16.52%, 74,000 (25.81%, 777)
Michael R. Bloomberg – 11.68%, 52,333 (12.09%, 364)
Elizabeth Warren – 5.71%, 25,576 (6.31%, 190)
Republican nominee for Associate Justice of the Supreme Court,
Place 1
Greg Shaw – 58.43%, 341,442 (59.49%, 7,922)
Cam Ward – 41.57%, 242,913 (40.51%, 5,395)
Republican nominee for Court of Civil Appeals Judge, Place 2
Matt Fridy – 66.04%, 350,436 (66.92%, 7,584)
Phillip Bahakel – 33.96%, 180,183 (33.08%, 3,749)
Republican nominee for Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 1
Mary Windom – 69.36%, 384,015 (66.64%, 8,186)
Melvin Hasting – 30.64%, 169,636 (33.36%, 4,098)
Republican nominee for Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2
Beth Kellum – 43.30%, 230,050 (35.40%, 4,078)
Will Smith – 37.13%, 197,274 (49.20%, 5,667)
Jill Ganus – 19.57%, 103,945 (15.40%, 1,774)
(There will be a runoff between Kellum and Smith on March 31.)
Democratic nominee for Public Service Commission President
Laura Casey – 57.18%, 182,315 (84.63%, 1,586)
Robert L. Mardis, III – 21.48%, 68,479 (15.37%, 288)
Republican nominee for Public Service Commission President
Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh – 73.80%, 459,027 (73.50%, 10,097)
Robin Litaker – 26.20%, 162,968 (26.50%, 3,640)
Statewide and Marshall County voter turnout was lower than in years past.
Across Alabama, 1,180,415 ballots were cast. With 3,576,107 total registered voters, turnout equated to 33.01%.
In Marshall County, 19,446 ballots were cast. With approximately 62,000 total registered voters, turnout equated to 31.36%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.