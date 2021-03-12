An Arab man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Joshua James, 33, of Brashiers Chapel Road was arrested after the FBI raided his home.
Arab police and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office assisted the FBI.
Prosecutors charged James, a cleaning business owner who is a member of the Oath Keepers, who provided security around the “Stop the Steal” events on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, according to newly unsealed court filings in the D.C. District Court.
According to CNN, James allegedly dressed in tactical gear to act as a security detail for a speaker at the “Stop the Steal” on the eve of Jan. 6, according to the court filing.
He is charged with two federal felony counts related to entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the court filing.
“On Jan. 6, 2021, James and a number of the same Oath Keepers he was with on Jan. 5 – all clad in much of the same tactical and Oath Keeper gear they had donned the day prior – are seen in photographs and videos walking together throughout Washington, D.C., and eventually toward the Capitol building,” the FBI wrote in an affidavit supporting James’ arrest.
James’ arrest comes a day after the arrest of another Oath Keeper, Roberto Minuta, who has been linked to longtime Trump-confidant and “Stop the Steal” champion Roger Stone’s security circle around Jan. 6.
James’ wife posted on social media Tuesday that her husband was not part of the riots, but was there “as paid security for one of the speakers.”
FBI investigators don’t disagree with that.
James and others were “wearing apparel with the Oath Keepers name and/or insignia and provided security to a speaker at the ‘Stop the Steal’ events planned for that day,” they wrote in the court filing.
“Publicly-available video shows that, after storming the Capitol, James congregated with charged and uncharged individuals affiliated with the Oath Keepers – many of whom had also stormed the Capitol, and some of whom James had acted with throughout Jan. 5 and 6,” the paperwork says.
James, who is seen in photos flanking Stone ahead of the Jan. 6 riot, was later seen on camera inside the building amid a crush of rioters who overran police.
Court records show James, 33, appeared before a federal magistrate judge in Birmingham.
Prosecutors there asked that he be detained pending trial. A bail hearing was set for today (Thursday).
A federal judge in Birmingham on Thursday denied bail for James, who will remain in federal custody until his trial.
He also could be transferred to Washington D.C. to await his trial.
