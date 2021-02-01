The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office held its annual awards banquet Thursday afternoon at Claysville Elementary School gym.
Several employees and deputies received honors, including:
• Deputy of the Year: Sgt. Billy Pickett
• Nurse of the Year: Lisa Rigsby
• Investigator of the Year: Mike Acquaviva
• Employee of the Year: Johnny Prance
• Reserve Deputy of the Year: Richard “Chappy” Bartley
• School Resource Officer of the Year: Hester Hollis
• Lifesaver Award: Mercedes Rugart
• Corrections Officer of the Year: Jared Nicolas
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said the event – funded through public donations – honored employees who have made a difference in the community and within the sheriff’s office.
Prance, the office’s maintenance man, is described as a “jack of all trades,” and his extensive knowledge has saved the county thousands in repair costs.
“Since he was employed here, he has been tasked with trying to keep the jail together,” Guthrie said. “Plumbing, electrical … he’s done it all. We have counted on him to do that.
“He’s an unbelievable asset to us. We’ve been able to save money by him being able to fix things and us not having to hire a contractor.”
Hollis was lauded for his work with the School Resource Officer program, acting as Guthrie’s “right hand man.”
“When the county made the decision to allow us to put 14 School Resource Officers in place, Hollis was one of the first,” Guthrie said. “He helps with the day-to-day operations and helps by keeping track of SROs and their time. He also is the one to plan active shooter training and things like that. He’s been a real help.”
Rugart’s efforts to save a woman’s life earned her the Lifesaver Award. Guthrie said Rugart was dispatched to a home after family members living out of state could not contact the resident. Rugart was forced to make entry into the home and found the resident unconscious on the floor. She summoned medical help, rendered aid until medics arrived and, in the end, saved the woman’s life.
Guthrie said most awards are given based on nominations by the Sheriff’s Command Staff. Investigator of the Year is nominated by the chief investigator and the jailer is nominated by the chief of the jail.
This year’s choice to hold the banquet at the school gymnasium allowed for social distancing due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“We tried to have this during Christmas season, but never could make it happen,” Guthrie said. “We decided to go ahead and give out the awards, and thanks to the Marshall County Board of Education lending us the gym, we were able to spend a few hours celebrating the good work of these men and women.”
