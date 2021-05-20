On Friday, May 14, members of the 2020/2021 Jr. Board of the Albertville Chamber of Commerce completed their 2020/2021 year by presenting a check for $325 to Malarie Allen of Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
The donation was made available from proceeds of the Jr. Board Carwash and Bake Sale held on Saturday, May 8.
The Jr. Board of the Albertville Chamber of Commerce is comprised of local high school students grades 10th - 12th. To become a Jr. Board member students go through an application process that includes a written essay and interview. Jr. Board members must give 20 hours service to the Albertville Chamber of Commerce and complete two projects per school year.
The 2020/2021 Jr. Board actually completed four projects this past year. During the Summer of 2020 they drew sidewalk art at our two hospitals providing encouraging words and art for our healthcare heroes. During the school year, they volunteered at Second Chance Animal Shelter, put together goodie baskets and delivered to our first responders at Albertville Fire & Rescue and the Albertville Police Department, as well as the Albertville Post Office. These baskets were a thank you for the selfless work these individuals have done during a Global Pandemic. Their final project was the carwash and bake sale.
The chamber’s 2020/2021 Jr. Board is: Emilie Adams, Mary Adams, Nataly Aguilar, Hannah Childress, Isabella Diaz, Ken Jones, Mayra Lopez, Briana Lorissaint, JoAnna Mitchell, Glendy Morales, Evan Patterson, Nick Ramirez, Daniela Ramirez, Daniela Rios, and Natalie Vital.
“We are so very proud of each and every one of these students,” the chamber said. “They have done a phenomenal job this past year. To our Seniors - Congratulations! May God guide your pathways to the future.”
