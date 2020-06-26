Terry Wayne Tripp
Milton, Florida
Terry Wayne Tripp, 50, of Milton, Florida, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born on August 16, 1969, in San Pedro, California. Terry graduated from David Starr Jordan High School in 1987 in Long Beach, California. Preceding him in death was his father Terry Lee Tripp.
Left to cherish his memory will be his children, Kaitlynn Jean Tripp and Haley Nicole Tripp; mother, Judith Yontz Muse; siblings, Trena Nicole Tripp, Amber Lee Pitt (Chad), Lacey Collum (David); mother of his children, Jennifer Diane Gibbs; nephew, Dylan McKeon. A celebration of life service will be held today Saturday, June 27, from the Chapel of Lemley Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with Bro. Randy Hale officiating. Lemley Funeral Home and Crematory, Oneonta, AL, 35121 will be directing.
Willidean Brown Lynch
Albertville
Willidean Brown Lynch, 92, of Albertville, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Funeral services are today, Saturday, June 27, at 11 a.m. at Adams Brown Service Chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Hill. Bro. Chip Warren will officiate.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Bennefield; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Rayburn Brown.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Sarah Satterfield
Crossville
Sarah Satterfield, 81, of Crossville, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 26, at Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel with Revs. Terry Sisco and Jed Richey officiating. Burial followed in Douglas Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Steve Bryant (Mary), Danny Bryant (Vanessa), Lamar Bryant, Terry Bryant (Laura); daughter, Charlene Keener (James); brothers, Cecil Satterfield, Paschel Satterfield; sisters, Joy Hawkins, Alene Smith; 19 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; seven great great-grandchildren.
Geraldine Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
“Mac” Crosson
Albertivlle
“Mac” Crosson, 76, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2020.
Funeral services were held Thursday, June 25, at Adams Brown Service Chapel with Bro. Daniel Waid officiating. Burial followed in Memory Hill.
He is survived by his daughters, Lori Fockler, Tammy McKee (John); son, Terry Gilliland (Shelia); nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren; sisters, Joy Wilks (Harris), Mary Burdette; brothers, George Crosson (Gale), Jack Crosson (Rhonda).
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Dante Rhys Galaviz
Crossville
Infant Dante Rhys Galaviz, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
A graveside service was held Friday, June 26, at Lathamville Cemetery. Pastor Jonathan Pate officiated the service.
He is survived by his parents, Draven Michael Crowley and Jessica Megan Galaviz; grandparents, Toby and Dana Galaviz, Buffy Rogers; great-grandparents, Barbara Roden, Phil and Brenda Rogers, Larry Parker.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
