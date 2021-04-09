John E. Joiner
Horton
John E. Joiner, 93, of Horton, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at his home.
His funeral service was at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Marshall Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his children, Mary Elizabeth Joiner, Theresa Warner, John Joiner, Robin Smith, Roy Joiner, Lisa Joiner and Lindy Boyd (James); eight grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; and sisters, Dorothy Joiner, Edith Plant, Hazel Marden and Evelyn Sitz.
Nancy Skidmore
Guntersville
Nancy Skidmore, 69, of Guntersville, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Services were Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Guntersville Church of Christ with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Burial was in Guntersville City Cemetery. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her husband, Harold Skidmore; sons, Brent Skidmore (Lori) and Kevin Skidmore (Jill); five grandchildren; and brother, David Baxter.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartlite Hospice, Church of Christ (Benevolence House) or GFUMC (Little Lights Special Needs ministry).
Wallace Lynn Scott
Boaz
Wallace Lynn Scott, 69, of Boaz, died Wednesday April 7, 2021.
Services were on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Hillcrest Cemetery. Bro. Shannon Pullen officiated the service.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy; daughter, Kasey (Andy Carroll); and son, Ty Scott (Bethany Yarbrough); brothers, Travis Scott (Jean) and Larry Scott (Amelia); sister, Brenda (Larry Owens); and several nieces and nephews.
William A. “Bill” Pierce
Albertville
William A. “Bill” Pierce, 86, of Albertville, died Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Rev. Chris Johnson will officiate.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. before the service.
He is survived by his children, Melanie Luckey (Tim), Lisa Pierce, Donna Pierce Andrews (Tim) and Shane Pierce (Shelly); four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Ronald Parrish
Boaz
Ronald Parrish, 46, of Boaz, died April 6, 2021.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Christine Parrish; sons, Kade Logan Parrish and Christian Parrish; a sister, Angel Parrish; brothers, Charles Parrish, Gene Parrish (Shirley), Allen Parrish, Dean Parrish and Mikelle Parrish (Lorrie); and two grandchildren.
Wynell Chaffin
Horton
Wynell Chaffin, 77, of Horton, died April 8, 2021, at her residence.
Services will be Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home at noon with Bro. Carey Sims officiating. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon.
Survivors include her husband, Carl Chaffin; daughter, Janue Greer (Phillip Atchley); sons, Jay Chaffin (Javier) and Darrell Chaffin (Katie); eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.