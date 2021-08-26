The first-ever Shining Stars Lip Sync Battle will help bring smiles to children’s faces this Christmas season.
The Boaz Public Library seeks entrants for the competition set for Sept. 11, which will benefit the Marshall County Christmas Coalition. The battle will be held at the Old Mill Park in Boaz beginning at 5 p.m.
“The proceeds from the Lip Sync Battle will go to the Marshall County Christmas Coalition,” said lip sync battle committee member and Boaz Public Library Director Lynn Burgess. “This wonderful organization provides assistance to hundreds of families each year. Formed in 1996 to assess and coordinate Christmas assistance programs in Marshall County, this service depends on multiple community supporters coming together to make sure families have the best Christmas ever.
“I hope you will join us to make this event a great success.”
Burgess said organizers chose Christmas Coalition as the beneficiary because the holidays are right around the corner.
“Christmas Coalition is a special organization to me,” she said.
“When I was little, they didn’t exist. We were a low-income family. At that time, I remember the fire department bringing things to us.
“When we planned the contest, we knew signups were happening right around that time. It just seemed to be a perfect fit.”
Sign up now
Burgess said thus far, only two entrants have applied.
“This contest is open to all ages, groups or individuals … anyone is welcome to participate,” Burgess said. “It will be a good family outing as the entire event is family friendly.”
Committee members include Burgess, Sonja Hard, director of the Boaz Park and Rec Department, Whitney Hall of the Boaz City Court, Susan Duvall, Boaz Senior Center director, volunteer Lee Pack, Ashley Greer, of The Grove Gift Shop, and Kelli Whorton of Marshall-DeKalb Electric Cooperative.
First, second and third place winners will be decided based on judge’s votes. A people’s choice winner will be based on the number of $1 votes they receive at the event.
Grand prize winner will receive $200; second place $100; third place $50; and People’s Choice $100.
Only 12 teams/performances will be accepted. Entrance fee is $20 per person.
Performances will be judged by lip sync ability, appearance and stage presence, originality and creativity, dance moves, and crowd appeal and response.
All songs, performances and costumes must be family friendly.
All contestants will be limited to a 5-minute stage time.
If props are used, contestants are allowed 2 minutes for set up and 2 minutes for breakdown.
All music choices are due to the Lip Sync Battle committee by Sept. 3.
Sponsorships are also needed.
Burgess said sponsorship levels begin with The Right Stuff (in-kind donations of goods or services), to Gold sponsors $100, Platinum sponsors $500 up to Diamond sponsors at $1,000, which includes team entry fees if interested in participating.
For complete information and necessary forms, check out the Boaz Public Library Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.