The majority of Tennessee Valley Authority developed recreation areas and six dam reservation campgrounds will reopen by the end of the day on Friday, May 15, including boat ramps at the dam in Guntersville.
The areas were closed in March as part of the overall federal and state response to slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Seventeen TVA recreation areas are reopening, while the Pickwick recreation area is only partially reopening due to ongoing repair work from spring flooding. Four additional recreation areas will remain closed due to maintenance and repair activities unrelated to COVID-19: Kentucky Dam West Bank Road (walk-in access to fishing areas is permitted), Raccoon Mountain, Tellico and the Wilson Dam Rockpile Recreation Area.
Consistent with current federal and state guidance, restroom facilities, large-group pavilions and playgrounds will remain closed in the re-opened recreation areas. In addition, all TVA visitors’ centers remain closed.
Visitors are requested to continue to follow physical distancing and other public health guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while at TVA’s recreation areas.
Managed campgrounds at TVA’s Cherokee, Douglas (headwater and tailwater), Melton Hill, Pickwick and Watauga dams will open for the season on May 15. Recreation Resource Management is responsible for operating these facilities and additional information is available on TVA’s campground website.
In coordination with the state of Tennessee and the U.S. Forest Service, TVA is also resuming some recreational releases on the Ocoee River to support commercial whitewater rafting and kayaking.
