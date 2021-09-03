Diana Jane Lowden Thurmond
Boaz
Diana Jane Lowden Thurmond, 74, of Boaz, died Sunday, August 22, 2021, at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Rev. Rick Beam will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 before the service. Burial will follow on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Memory Hill Cemetery.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the family.
She is survived by her daughter, Carmen Wheeler Snyder (Garrett), of California; brothers, Richard N. Lowden, of Albertville, John A. Lowden, of Glen Allen, Virginia, and Terry L. Lowden, of Alder Springs; and her sisters, Margaret Koontz, of Welaka, Florida, and Mary Julia “Julie” Laney, of Beaufort, South Carolina.
Gaylia Woodham Dean
Albertville
Gaylia Woodham Dean, of Albertville, died Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
Graveside services were at 1 p.m. Friday, September 3, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Rev. Jeff Martin officiated. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her children, Tony Dean (Tonya), Max A. Dean, and Janice Dean Isbell; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
James Adrain Douglas
Boaz
James Adrain Douglas, 66, of Boaz, died Monday, August 30, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
No services are planned. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by sons, Randy Douglas and Dylan Douglas; a granddaughter; sister, Pat Dalrymple; aunt, Joann Wrenn; and several nieces and nephews.
Kenya Hubbard Shirley
Boaz
Kenya Hubbard Shirley, 50, of Boaz, died Monday, August 30, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at Pleasant Hill No. 1 Cemetery. Rev. Wayne White, Rev. Jeff Chamblee and Stephen White officiated the service.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Shirley; sons, Jared Shirley (Jordan) and Justin Shirley; mother, Louise Hubbard; mother-in-law, Brenda Shirley Moore; sisters, Jan Holland (Jerry) and Teresa McCormick (Nic); brothers, Denny Hubbard (Carla) and Tim Hubbard; sister, Wanda Boutwell (Roy); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Shirley Ann Snead Callison
Boaz
Shirley Ann Snead Callison, 78, of Boaz, died Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
The family has chosen cremation; a private service will be planned at a later time. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her children, Barbara McManimen, Alan Callison and Steven Callison; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and her brothers and sisters.
Veraline Miller
Boaz
Veraline Miller, 79, of Boaz, died Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Her funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Snead Memorial Gardens. Bro. Harry Whitt and Bro. Kenny Gilbreath will officiate the service.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Holland and Dana Carroll; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother; Dale Vaughn (Helen); sister, Nell Parr; and three stepsons.
Ronnie Masters
Albertville
Ronnie Masters, 62, of Albertville, died Monday, August 30, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
The funeral service was held Thursday, Sept. 2, with a graveside service at Free Home Baptist Cemetery of Grant. Wesley Slaton and Bro. Shannon Pullen officiated.
Masters is survived by his mother, Mildred Masters; sister, Sandra Hubbard (Jimmy); and two brothers, Larry (Iis) and Kenny (Angie) Masters.
Janice Irene Riedlinger
Albertville
Janice Irene Riedlinger passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Marshall Manor Nursing Home. Visitation and funeral was held Friday at Adams Brown Service Chapel on Friday, Sept. 3, followed by interment at Douglas Cemetery. Bro. Rocky Turner officiated.
She is survived by her two daughters, Aundreal Cofield (Allen) and Amy Riedlinger; son, Craig Howard (Amy); sister, Tabatha Riedlinger (Mark) and a host of grand children and great grand children.
Victoria Hudler Lang
Albertville
Victoria Hudler Lang, 61, of South Edmondson Street, Albertville, died on Monday, August 30, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
There is no service planned at this time.
Mrs. Lang is survived by her husband, Harold Lang, of Albertville; son and daughter-in-law, Dylan and Lacey Dobbins; father, Charles Hudler; brother, Chuck Hudler; sisters, Laurie Sykes, Debbie Smith, Kim DeBol and Sharon Hudler Oliver; and eight grandchildren.
Max L. Davis
Crossville
Max L. Davis, 80 of Crossville passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021.
His funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Flat Cemetery. Bro. Lonnie Craft will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Eric Russell, Cory Davis, Carl Freiman, Chance Freiman, Austin Miller and Matt Taylor. Honorary Pallbearer will be Noah Blair. Visitation will be from 2 until 3 before the service.
He is survived by his daughters; Laura Ellen “Penny” Freiman, Valerie Miller (David) and Pamela Jan Russell (Jeff), 13 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and seven great great-grandchildren, sisters; Jenene Dorn, Glenda Wilson (Joe) and Sondra Stone (Jimmy), brother; Hugh Don Davis (Frankie) and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife; Wilma Ferrell Davis, son; Christopher Lavaughn Davis, parents; Conner and Mary Davis, brothers and sisters; Joan Walker, Sarah Nunn, Anna Alverson and Benny Davis.
Albertville Memorial Chapel directing.
