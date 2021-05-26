Major League Fishing (MLF) Foundation has teamed up with Foodland Plus Guntersville to kick off the summer with an all-day music and fishing event hosted by Pro Angler, Chris Lane.
The foundation’s “Kick Off the Summer” weekend will begin Saturday, May 29, bright and early at Bucky Howe Park with a Foodland send-off start to the fishing tournament at dawn followed by the Chris Lane Kids Event, which will include giveaways, a fishing rodeo, fingerlings release, and a pro-fisherman meet-and-greet.
After the winners of the fishing contests are announced, the event will shift to Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater in Albertville for a night of live music with headliner Tracy Lawrence. Local group The Joe Cagle Band will open the evening followed by the Scooter Brown Band at 7 p.m. and Lawrence at 8:30. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
Kick Off the Summer will be the first event supporting MLF Foundation and the Lakes First Initiative – which will focus on investing in stocking Lake Guntersville with Florida-strain bass fingerlings.
“It’s important to MLFAA, and all anglers, that we leave the lakes better than we fished them,” Chris Lane, a local pro angler and MLFAA board member, added.
Local organizations and businesses sponsoring the weekend events include: Freedom Marine, Citizens Bank & Trust, Joe Still Building, TH Marine, First Farm South Credit, Kingsford, Hronis, Wintzell’s Oyster House, Ross Graden Lumber, Factory Connection, Randy Jones Insurance, Canopy Realty, Marshall Medical Centers, Guntersville Chevrolet, First Bank Mortgage, Teledyne, H and H, People’s Bank of Alabama, WQSB 105.1, WKXX Fox Sports 102.9, Power 107.5, Southern Pond Professionals.
The Joe Cagle Band
The Joe Cagle Band formed in 2015 with original members Tim Dixon on bass, Judson Murphy on lead guitar and Joe Cagle on rhythm guitar.
Saxophonist Jim Beck joined the band in 2018 and drummer Blake Andrews joined in 2020.
The Joe Cagle Band released a single in March titled “Postcards.” It can be heard on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. In 2015, Cagle, Dixon and Judson Murphy recorded the Dogwoods EP at Cellar Studio in Guntersville. The Dogwoods EP can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and Amazon Music.
The Joe Cagle Band serves up a fusion on blues, rock and folk at each show. The band’s upbeat sound should get the night started off well this coming Saturday.
“When the folks at Major League Fishing Angler Association reached to me about playing this, I was honestly shocked,” Cagle said. “We’ve worked really hard as a band for this opportunity. The Sand Mountain Amphitheater and park as a whole is an incredible venue. This is going to be a very special night for us.”
He continued, “Opening for an act like Tracy Lawrence is definitely a ‘pinch me’ kind of moment. I’ve listened to Tracy for literally my entire life. It’s an honor to share the stage with him. Scooter Brown Band is phenomenal, too. I strongly urge everyone to check them out before Saturday if you haven’t.”
About MLF
The Major League Fishing Foundation is on a mission to support the sport of bass fishing and to protect the waters we all love to fish.
To accomplish this mission, the MLF has formed public and private partnerships that:
• Teach science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) as they relate to outdoor activities
• Promote and provide funding and support for high school and college initiatives relevant to conservation, fishing, and outdoor activities
