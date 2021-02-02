In a showdown between two of the top teams in Class 2A and 3A, the 2A North Sand Mountain Bison pulled away down the stretch to earn a 68-58 win over the host Red Devils.
NSM entered the game ranked No. 3 in the 2A polls, and were paced by the duo of Russ Marr and Derrick Bearden. Marr helped the Bison overcome the effects of guard Luke Maples missing the game by posting a game-high 25 points, while Bearden racked up 19.
Tied at 14 after the opening frame, NSM slowly pulled away over the final three periods, outscoring the Red Devils in each quarter to pull out the 10-point win.
Fyffe, who came into the game as the No. 2 ranked team in the 3A polls, got 21 points from Parker Godwin in defeat, while Xavier Works added 12. Brody Dalton had a double-double for the Red Devils, with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
“North Sand Mountain outplayed us for most of the game,” Fyffe coach Neal Thrash said. “They were missing a key player and still outplayed us. Coach Hicks had his team ready to play and we simply got out-hustled.”
The Red Devils fall to 18-5 with the loss, and will look to rebound in their next game, against Section.
