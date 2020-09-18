A former Albertville resident now living along the Alabama coast survived Hurricane Sally with minimal damage to his home.
Daniel Nolan, an Albertville High School graduate, lives in Foley with his wife, Kristin, and daughter. Both Daniel and his wife are teachers with the Gulf Shores school system.
Daniel’s family was joined by his sister, Catherine and her family, and their parents, Kay and Craig Nolan, on a mini vacation earlier in the week.
“They thought the hurricane was going to go west of them so they just stayed,” Patrick said.
“It’s pretty funny now. They actually rode out the storm in a condo in Orange Beach.”
The worst of the storm hit Gulf Shores, Daniel said.
Kristin made a Facebook post Thursday showing damage to the family’s home. A car sustained damage, including a broken window, and the home sustained wind damage such as blown down fencing, downed limbs and damage to the roof causing leaks inside the home.
“Sally showed us a little mercy … we were so lucky to get minimal damage to our house and car,” Kristin wrote.
