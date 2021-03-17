Ultimate MMA has a big weekend coming up starting Friday, March 19. Located at 7020 U.S. Highway 431 in Albertville, the gym will be hosting Brandi Bowlin McCain and her boxing promotion One One Six Boxing for weigh-ins.
Friday afternoon, retired professional boxer, Roy Jones Jr., is scheduled to appear at the weigh-in with three boxers — Dwayne Zeigler, Michael Williams Jr. and Fernando Bunch, who have a combined record of 35-0.
On Saturday, March 20, the three boxers will fight in the Rumble on the Mountain event at the Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater starting at 5 p.m. with doors opening at 4 p.m.
Meanwhile, Ultimate MMA will be hosting a small, 20 match Jiu-jitsu event starting at 11 a.m. In lieu of an entry fee, the gym is asking for donations of diapers, baby wipes or duffle bags to support Marshall County Department of Human Resources for our local foster kids.
