Two people at the Mueller Company in Albertville were taken to the hospital early Monday morning after a vehicle struck the front gate and guard station of the facility.
At 4:22 a.m., Travis Boone, of Albertville, was driving a 2007 Mercedes when he lost control and swerved into Mueller’s gate and guard station, Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said. According to the police report, Boone may have been experiencing a medical episode at the time of the accident causing him to lose control.
Boone was transported to Marshall Medical Center South by the Albertville Fire Department. The guard on duty, Peggy Turner, was also injured and was transported to the hospital by AMED Ambulance Service.
