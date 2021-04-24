The Guntersville Wildcats saw their season come to an end in heartbreaking fashion Friday night, dropping a 5-0 decision in the opener facing one of the state's top pitchers, then falling 6-5 on a walk-off in the bottom of the ninth to visiting Ardmore.
In the opener, the 'Cats had no answer for lefty Cole Cheatham, the Mississippi State commit who kept the Guntersville bats off-balance all game, going 6.2 innings, giving up just a single hit, and fanning 16 batters.
Cheatham got all the run support he needed in the first inning when a walk, a dropped third strike, and an error plated the first run, followed by a double and a fielder's choice to make it 3-0.
Guntersville's Chase Cornelius turned in a gutsy performance in the opener, working six innings, giving up just three hits, pitching around three errors and collecting six strikeouts in a losing effort.
In the nightcap, the 'Cats got on the board first with solo runs in the second and third innings, before Ardmore answered with a pair in the bottom of the third. A single run in the fifth gave Ardmore a 3-2 lead, before Guntersville came up big in the seventh.
In the seventh, Hunter Taylor knotted the game with a safety squeeze play, then Logan Pate followed with a double to take a 4-3 lead.
But the 'Cats were unable to close it out, with Ardmore getting a two-out triple to force extra innings.
In the top of the ninth, the 'Cats again took the lead on a pair of wild pitches that brought Taylor around for the lead, but in the bottom of the ninth, two singles, a walk, and an error tied the game and loaded the bases. On the next at-bat, a bouncer to first brought home the winning run, ending Guntersville's season.
Collin Gentle turned in a strong outing for Guntersville on the hill, pitching into the ninth inning scattering seven hits and posting five strikeouts.
The Wildcats end the season with a mark of of 13-18, while Ardmore advances to the second round where they will face the winner of the Alexandria-John Carroll series.
